Braves ensure fans can have postseason heart attacks in more ways than one
If the Atlanta Braves don't give you enough heart attacks this postseason, Truist Park's food so will.
By John Buhler
If the intensity of postseason baseball doesn't kill you, maybe the cholesterol will? Truist Park not only has the Atlanta Braves vs. the Philadelphia Phillies for at least two games this October, but it also has the meats. Arby's better watch out, as Truist Park has so many vehicles for the protein, it is just ridiculous. Unfortunately, there may not be a vegetarian option on this playoff menu for Braves fans.
Whether it be Whole 'Nother Ball Game, Sweet Grounder, The Brushback, Chicken Ain't Nothing But A Bird Blue or The Fowl Pole, Truist Park will make sure that if Braves baseball doesn't kill you first, its delicious food offerings sure will. As a man who treats food as a challenge, and one who doesn't stop when he's full, give me The Fowl Pole with a Whole 'Nother Ball Game and a Sweet Grounder, please.
Thankfully, the Braves decided not to mock Philadelphian cuisine like Athens' own Zaxby's did with its spin on the cheesesteak. If the Braves want to win their second World Series championship in three seasons, it starts by taking three of five from Philadelphia, then facing presumably the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS and then whichever battle-tested team comes out of the American League.
These food concoctions are not for the faint of heart, but if you have a big appetite, dig in, brother.
You eat one of these bad boys, it could probably sustain you throughout the entire weekend.
Atlanta Braves have all the meats you could ever want for postseason ball
Whether you like chicken, chicken or various meats mashed together into a meatball, all that really matters is if these behemoth Braves bats step up to the plate and for guys like Spencer Strider and Max Fried to absolutely shove. While I do appreciate Truist Park being a first-class experience for any baseball fan in attendance, it would be such a shame for the best team in baseball to bow out so fast.
At this point in time, anything short of an NLCS defeat to the Dodgers in six or seven games will be met with massive disappointment by Braves Country. This is a franchise that has won the NL East six years in a row. Braves Country packs The Battery every night to see its beloved team play ball. For the Braves to let the Phillies be their bugaboo like they were a postseason ago is not acceptable at all.
Let's be real. I am working myself up into a lather, knowing that the Braves and my beloved Georgia Bulldogs will be playing worthy adversaries at home in Philadelphia and Kentucky at roughly the same time. We have experienced many no good, very bad sports days in Atlanta throughout my 34 years, but I will be damned if Saturday is one of them. For now, I need to sit back and watch and maybe grub.
Truthfully, a Fowl Pole or two is not going to magically make me feel better if the Braves or Dawgs lost.