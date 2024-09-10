Braves fans are already making peace with the prospect of missing the postseason
The Atlanta Braves had high hopes for the 2024 season. Then they lost Ronald Acuña Jr. to a season-ending injury and nothing seems to have gone right since. Now they're in serious danger of missing the postseason.
The Braves are far from eliminated, to be clear. The doom and gloom around the team's prospects just make it feel that way.
In fact, many Braves fans on Twitter have already progressed through the stages of sports grief, moving beyond denial after Monday's loss to the Cincinnati Reds.
There's anger and frustration over an offense that can't find runs.
Hell, even the players are on that stage.
There's depression, feeling so down that they don't even want to see the team win anymore.
There's bargaining, bringing up all the injuries that have hampered Atlanta all year.
And finally, acceptance.
Monday's 1-0 loss to the Reds put the Braves one game out of the final NL Wild Card spot. The New York Mets enjoy that rank now with the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres ahead of them.
Phillies fan took great pleasure seeing Braves behind in Wild Card race
Phillies fans took great enjoyment in the Braves slide, even if it meant a rise for the Mets.
There was a time when the Braves believed they could shrink the advantage the Phillies had at the top of the NL East. That time has long past with Atlanta sitting eight games out of first place. The Mets are seven games out.
While the Phillies are prepared for a stroll into the postseason. The Braves will have to scratch and claw to secure a spot. It won't be easy either with series against the Dodgers, Mets and Royas coming up in the remaining weeks of the season.
It would take a massive turnaround for Atlanta's offense to survive those series. They had just two hits on Monday, both courtesy of Matt Olson. Only one other Brave, Marcell Ozuna, made it on base via a walk.