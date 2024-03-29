Braves fans cackle as Phillies bullpen meltdown brings out boo birds on Opening Day
Opening Day for the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves was postponed because of Thursday's rain. On Friday, something else rained down on Citizens Bank Park: Boos.
First, the boos were reserved for the Braves, the bitter NL East rivals. But after a meltdown by the bullpen, the Phillies faced more boos than even the visitors got.
It all went down in the eighth inning, which started 2-2 and ended 9-2 in favor of the Braves. The birthday boy Matt Olson led off the inning with a double. Michael Harris Jr. brought home Olson. Ronald Acuña Jr. brought home Harris. Travis d'Arnaud scored on a wild pitch. Adam Duvall scored on a bases-loaded walk. And then it came full circle with Olson's second double of the inning scoring Acuña, Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies.
Phillies fans watching their bullpen blow a lead in the seventh and then utterly collapse in the eighth had seen enough. The boos echoed across the broadcast.
No one enjoyed the boo birds more than Braves fans, especially because Phillies fans had loudly booed the Atlanta lineup in the pre-game. How the turntables...
Best tweets and memes as Braves fans celebrate Phillies booing
Spencer Strider went five innings giving up two earned runs with eight strikeouts. Reliever Pierce Johnson got the win.
Zack Wheeler gave up no runs through six innings of play, collecting five strikeouts. His bullpen let him down entirely with Matt Strahm blowing the save in the seventh and then the combination of Jose Alvarado and Connor Brogdon giving up seven runs in the eighth inning alone.
The Braves and Phillies have two more meetings to get through on Saturday and Sunday. Atlanta is defending their sixth straight NL East title. Philadelphia certainly hoped they'd be able to make a bigger statement on Opening Day about challenging that streak.
It'll be Max Fried vs. Aaron Nola on Saturday then Chris Sale vs. Ranger Suarez on Sunday.