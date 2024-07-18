Braves foundation? Atlanta gets away with highway robbery with 2024 MLB draft picks
By Mark Powell
MLB Draft budgets are relatively simple. Essentially, every team gets a certain amount of money to sign all of their picks via bonuses. Each selection, depending on when the player was picked, comes with a recommended slot value. Teams can go above or below that recommended amount of money, but in the end, must abide by MLB Draft rules. A team's draft budget is the sum of their recommended slot values.
There, get it? Now just make an excel spreadsheet and you can be the next bright MLB executive.
Players frequently sign for above or below slot value. Prospects who get a bonus above slot value typically have more leverage, like the option to return to college and enter the draft the next year. Those without leverage can receive a bonus below slot value, thus opening more room in the budget to provide talented players who may be tougher to sign.
Alex Anthopoulos of the Atlanta Braves is excellent as using the current system -- which some deem archaic -- to his advantage.
Braves sign two prospect well below slot value in latest example of Alex Anthopoulos devil magic
Atlanta signed their eighth-round pick for well below slot value and, if the reporting is correct, Logan Samuels may have gotten screwed over.
Samuels, out of the University of Montevallo, became the 19th player drafted in program history. He had 190 strikeouts on the season and has a bright future ahead of him.
"I couldn't be happier or prouder for Logan," said Montevallo manager Chandler Rose. "He's a fantastic young man and incredible teammate."
Samuels was not alone, however, as the Braves also signed ninth-rounder Owen Hackman to a contract that was, again, well below slot value.
Hackman is an intriguing prospect for the Braves and has experience in the Cape Cod League.
It's important to note that it's common practice in MLB to sign college seniors to deals below slot value in part because the team has all the leverage. Players like Samuels and Hackman want to stick in Atlanta because it's their best chance to play professional baseball. Again, it's why the system is broken.
Anthopoulos is not the only league executive who uses the loose MLB Draft rules to his advantage. Someone ought to wake up Rob Manfred.