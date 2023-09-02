Freddie Freeman gives Ronald Acuña Jr. a special gift after record-breaking night
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman presented a gift to former Atlanta Braves teammate Ronald Acuña Jr. after becoming the first player in history to have a 30-60 season.
By Scott Rogust
While the American League MVP award is virtually locked up for Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, the National League MVP field was very crowded. It just so happens that the top four candidates were on the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers. But on Thursday night, Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. may have given himself enough space to win the award for the first time in his career.
On Thursday night against the Dodgers, Acuña crushed a grand slam in the second inning off Lance Lynn to give the Braves a 5-1 lead. This was Acuña's 30th home run of the season, and with that, history was made. Acuña is now the only player in MLB history to record 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a single season. That's right, Acuña's accomplished something that's never been done before in major league history.
Before Friday's game, Acuña was presented with a gift by none other than his former Braves teammate and current Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman. That gift was a base from Thursday night's game.
Ronald Acuña receives gift from former Braves teammate Freddie Freeman after historic night
A feel-good moment for Acuña, Freeman, and Braves fans everywhere.
While the superstar outfielder stands alone in his own home run-stolen bases total in a single season, he also has the chance to join another exclusive club. Acuña has the chance to become just the fifth player to ever record 40 home runs and 40+ stolen bases in a season. The only four players to accomplish this feat are Alfonso Soriano (2006), Alex Rodriguez (1998), Barry Bonds (1996), and Jose Canseco (1988).
On Friday night, Acuña got closer to reaching the 40-40 club after hitting his 31st home run of the season. The Braves have 28 games remaining in the regular season before Saturday night's game.
Be sure to watch Braves games for the remainder of the season. Not only are they a fun team to watch as they look to clinch the NL East title once again, but you may have a chance to watch Acuña make even more history.