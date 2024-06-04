Braves finally get some good lineup news after Ronald Acuña Jr. injury
By John Buhler
May was a brutal month for the Atlanta Braves. After losing Spencer Strider for the season in April, the Braves then lost Ronald Acuña Jr. for the year during Memorial Day Weekend. All the while, the offense went silent. If not for great starting pitching, this team would be completely in the tank now. Fortunately, it seems as though first baseman Matt Olson has finally turned the corner at the plate.
House That Hank Built's Steven Teal did a fantastic job outlining what Olson had done offensively in his last 25 games. In his first 32 games of the season, Olson was batting below The Mendoza Line with very little power and a ton of strikeouts. While 18 walks were a sign of hope, it was maddening to watch the man who hit 50-plus homers last season struggle this mightily at the plate only a year later.
In Olson's last 25 games, he is slashing .295/.340/.547 with 12 extra-base hits and 17 runs batted in. If we want to really hone in on what Olson has done lately, he has been on fire at the plate in his last 10 games. He is hitting .324 with seven extra-base hits and nearly a 1.000 OPS. This is the type of offensive talent that Braves Country has grown accustomed to. Olson is a streaky player, but this is fire!
We can only hope that the Atlanta lineup gets more production top to bottom like it is with Olson.
Matt Olson is back to being Matt Olson at the plate for the Atlanta Braves
I think in the wake of the Acuña injury that Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos is going to make a huge splash by way of trade. He talked about this a bit on 680 The Fan over Memorial Day Weekend, stating that his son would be thrilled if Atlanta were able to land a guy Anthopoulos is targeting. Nothing leaks out of his front office, but you have to wonder what the Braves are up to.
This is exactly what Atlanta needs. A boost, a jolt, something. Olson may be hitting very well at the plate of late, but it may not be in the cards for the Braves to catch the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East this year. They have played extraordinarily well. While they have faced virtually no adversity this season, Atlanta is the team that has won a World Series and seven division titles since back in 2011.
Whoever that player might be could help protect guys like Olson in the lineup and give the starting rotation the much-needed support it deserves. For the most part, the combination of Max Fried, Reynaldo Lopez, Charlie Morton and Chris Sale has pitched great this season. It would not shock me if two of them are NL All-Stars this season. It would not shock me if Olson got some help via a trade.
For now, we can safely say Olson has gotten out of his brutal slump to start the season in a big way.