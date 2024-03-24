No one on the Braves hates Phillies fans more than Brian Snitker
The rivalry between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies is heating up thanks to Brian Snitker.
By Mark Powell
JT Realmuto of the Philadelphia Phillies poked the bear when he told Philly sports radio that he's tired of watching the Braves win the NL East. While the Phillies have defeated the Braves in the past two MLB postseasons, it's Atlanta which has won the division from 2018-23.
"I'm tired of seeing the Braves win the division..They've been such a good team in the regular season. We feel like we're every bit as good as them. There's no reason we shouldn't be able to compete with them and beat them for the division," Realmuto said, per 94 WIP Philadelphia.
Both Philadelphia and Atlanta have improved this offseason, with the Braves winter headlined by acquisitions of Jarred Kelenic, Aaron Bummer, Reynaldo Lopez and the recent signing of Adam Duvall. The Phillies, meanwhile, re-signed Aaron Nola and inked Zack Wheeler to an extension.
Brian Snitker reveals how much his wife hates Philadelphia fans
Wearing a rival jersey in Citizens Bank Park is no easy task, but it's doubly bad for family of the team. Brian Snitker's wife found that out the hard way, and he's not thrilled about it.
"It is Philly, where we're going, that is by far the most hostile crowd," Snitker said on 92.9 The Game. "I know after the playoffs last year, my wife's like 'I don't care what you guys are doing, I'm not going back there'."
Snitker went on to say that he advises his wife and any of the players' significant others not to wear Braves colors for a reason -- the Phillies and their staff won't accommodate them.
"I tell her don't wear anything with Braves on it either because you're a marked person. And that home team, they don't seem to mind that [it's] our wives -- it's our wives, girlfriends, and families. You know what I mean? Inappropriate stuff being said around the children and things like that and nobody seems to care," Snitker continued.
Fans are essential to the game of baseball, and winning in a tough environment can serve as a rallying cry for a contending team like the Braves. For those in the stands, though, it can be tougher to deal with.