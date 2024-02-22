Braves hint at bizarre Matt Olson backup plan at MLB spring training
Could Marcell Ozuna get some reps at first base? The Atlanta Braves seem to be trying it on for size.
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves lineup is a behemoth, and arguably the best in baseball still despite the additions by the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason. The Braves hit an MLB record 307 home runs last season, so an everyday spot in the starting nine is far from guaranteed even for their greatest stars.
With MLB Spring Training officially here, sluggers like Marcell Ozuna are doing everything they can to earn at-bats. That includes playing first base, which Ozuna was seen doing on Wednesday.
Matt Olson is obviously the Braves starting first baseman, but what if he goes down with an injury? Such could be an unfortunate reality of regular-season baseball -- health cannot be taken for granted. There are any number of players who could step in for Olson on the Atlanta roster, including current third baseman Austin Riley, who is listed as the backup on the Braves depth chart. Riley also starts at third base, though, so having Ozuna comfortable at the position makes a lot of sense from Atlanta's perspective.
Will Marcell Ozuna see time at first base this season with Braves?
Unfortunately for the Braves, they are teaching Ozuna a new position without infield coach/wizard Ron Washington, who was hired by the Los Angeles Angels to be their new manager this offseason.
Thankfully, this isn't the first time Ozuna has taken reps at first base. It happened last year, as well, as a break-glass-in-case-of-emergency option. Here's what The House That Hank Built's Seth Carter wrote at the time:
"Should Matt Olson go down, it could be a real blow and finally put a hole in the lineup that hasn't been there all year. Ozuna has had a very good year. He's had an exceptional year if you pretend like April didn't happen. If he is able to step in at first base it would really help keep the lineup impenetrable...Let's hope the Braves don't need his services at first base... ever. But being able to play first base with his big bat could bode well for him after his time with the Braves is done."
The same still goes for 2024. Ideally Ozuna can stay at his DH spot, or perhaps play right field sparingly when needed. First base should be an aferthought for him.
With Ozuna's free agency around the corner, though, his ability to play multiple positions adequately when called upon could be valuable when combined with his level of power.