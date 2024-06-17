Braves' latest roster move holds an inconvenient truth about their deadline plans
By John Buhler
While they are just finally starting to play some good baseball, the Atlanta Braves are still going through it, man. Prior to this past weekend, the Braves had been one of the toughest watches in baseball for the better part of six weeks. The offense stunk more than a dump in an exurb far beyond a stone's throw from I-285. With the injuries starting to pile up, Alex Anthopoulos is so up against it.
Now that the bats are finally starting to come alive once again, the Braves general manager will have to make concessions when figuring out what of Atlanta's biggest issues to solve first: Outfield or pitching. To be quite frank, he may only have the resources to adequately address one of them. Atlanta needs a starter in the outfield and a starter in the rotation to offset its two major injuries.
While Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider won't be walking through that door at any point for the rest of the season, Braves Country is hoping promising prospects like Hurston Waldrep will be an answered prayer. Well, the former Florida star got lit up his second time through the order vs. Washington last week, and just went on the injured list with right elbow inflammation. Just fantastic...
Once again, calling up all these rookies pitchers only to get hurt and shelled was terrible for business.
With that in mind, we have to ask ourselves this: What big issue should Anthopoulos address first?
Atlanta Braves cannot catch a break with the injury bug in the slightest
For as much as I would love to see a new face in the Atlanta rotation, it has to be the outfield, every day and twice on Sunday. It is not particularly close. The reason for this is the starting rotation has not been the problem. Max Fried, Charlie Morton, Chris Sale and Reynaldo Lopez have more than carried their weight this season. To me, that already feels like a postseason rotation. None can play right field.
Although I think with a full offseason's worth of training that Fried could, Atlanta is far better suited trying to get someone like Randy Arozarena, Joc Pederson or Tommy Pham in a trade near the deadline. Anthopoulos completely remade the Atlanta outfield three years ago after Acuña went down in Miami. The good news is the Braves need one, maybe two guys to get the outfield right.
The only problem with getting another outfielder to complement Adam Duvall, Jarred Kelenic and Michael Harris II whenever he comes back from his hamstring injury is that Atlanta will have to give up something from its farm system. Unfortunately, that would have to be a pitcher. From Waldrep, to AJ Smith-Shawver to Spencer Schwellenbach, all of whom either got lit up or got hurt this MLB season.
Unless a bad team is really high on one of these pitcher's futures, who would even trade with Atlanta?