Braves top prospect just made Alex Anthopoulos' job a whole lot easier
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves may not need a starting rotation answer after all. Yes, Atlanta could act now to add another veteran to their rotation, especially after a season-ending injury to Spencer Strider, but their best alternative may be to address the problem internally. Whether it be AJ Smith-Shawver, Spencer Schwellenbach, or Hurston Waldrep, the best starting pitchers in the Braves farm system are up to the challenge of playing big-league ball.
Waldrep, who was selected just a season ago out of Florida, may be the best of the bunch. While Schwellenbach had just one start above A-ball when he was promoted, and Smith-Shawver is on the injured list, Waldrep made his first start in Gwinnett on Sunday against the Norfolk Tides.
Waldrep was able to avoid the likes of Jackson Holliday, who got the day off minus a late pinch-hit opportunity in which he reached on a walk. While Waldrep got off to a rocky start in the first inning, giving up a double and home run in his first five pitches, he eventually settled down and then some. Waldrep threw six innings of two-run ball, striking out 11 hitters. As a reminder, the Norfolk Tides are one of the best teams in MiLB, featuring several top-100 prospects.
When can Braves fans expect to see Hurston Waldrep at Truist Park?
Given Atlanta's needs in the starting rotation, it's a safe bet that Waldrep will make his first big-league start by the All-Star Break, if not sooner. David O'Brien of The Athletic estimated that Waldrep will make his first start within a month, especially if he pitches as well as he did on Sunday against Norfolk.
Atlanta's young arms should help Alex Anthopoulos out as well. If the Braves GM doesn't have to worry so much about filling out the rotation, he can recenter his focus on finding some outfield depth after losing Ronald Acuña Jr. for the season just a week ago.
How will the Braves replace Ronald Acuña Jr?
The initial answer on replacing Acuña Jr. isn't one that Braves fans will like. Essentially, Anthopoulos and Brian Snitker are rolling with what they've got in Adam Duvall, Michael Harris II and Jarred Kelenic. Beyond that, though, Marcell Ozuna can play some outfield, and the team just called up JP Martinez. Forrest Wall is another depth option stashed away in Gwinnett.
More likely than not, though, Anthopoulos will have to trade for an outfielder leading up to the deadline. The likes of Tommy Pham of the White Sox have already been made available by teams out of contention.