Braves icon Chipper Jones honored for his role in the fight against pediatric cancer
Chipper Jones uses his platform for good, especially when it comes to the kids. His great work behind the scenes in helping fight the good fight vs. pediatric cancer is celebrated, as it should be.
By John Buhler
One of the toughest players of his generation, Atlanta Braves legend and National Baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones fights the good fight for those who need it. Jones spent his entire professional career with the Braves and still makes his home in the Atlanta area. He may be in rarified air as one of baseball's greatest goodwill ambassadors today, but with great power comes great responsibility...
Jones has always done a ton in the community, but he has a special place in his heart for the kids. So many little boys and girls looked up to him growing up in the Southeast in the 1990s and 2000s, including yours truly. It was a real treat for me to speak with Jones ahead of him being recognized as this year's recipient for the Rally for Research Award for his role in helping combat pediatric cancer.
Jones first got connected with the Rally Foundation in its infancy. Whether it was Money in the Mitt, or playing in many celebrity softball games, Jones has been a major supporter for all things Rally. He has even quietly gifted 10 Rally kids their own Goldendoodle puppies. Jones does not do this for the notoriety, but rather the love and support he has for the Rally Foundation's co-founder, Dean Crowe.
Jones told me it is not about the praise he gets from his generosity, but rather doing the right thing.
"So it's not like you're seeking notoriety or attention or anything like that. If you have the ability to give back, and if I have that ability, I'm going to do it. It's been a great relationship between not only Dean (Crowe), myself, The Chipper Jones Foundation, but much further entities as well. Whether it's 65 Roses, which is a cystic fibrosis foundation, Camp Twin Lakes, Boys and Girls Clubs of Georgia."
Jones is gracious with his fortune and fame, always looking to support causes he truly believes in.
"We'll try to spread it around as much as we can, and we've done a lot of good. This honor, it's pretty cool. Dean's done a lot of good things with The Rally Foundation. Super proud of her. Anything we can do to help her our, make her life easier, we're certainly going to do it."
Good people coming together to do great things is the type of collaboration we all should strive for.
Chipper Jones honored for his role in fighting against pediatric cancer
Even though Jones was recognized for his contributions to the Rally Foundation last Friday, I think we all can say the bigger accomplishment is the incredible growth Rally has experienced since Crowe co-founded it with her husband Reid back in 2005. Fate would have it, it all started on the baseball diamond, so it makes it even more fitting that it was Jones being recognized as this year's recipient.
A peek behind the curtain a bit, I have known The Crowes since I was 11 or 12, as I played highly competitive baseball with one of their sons throughout middle school growing up in East Cobb, Georgia. While I lived in a different school district than them, I can reassure you of what Jones told me, that they are great people at their core. So it was a pleasure catching up with Miss Dean last Friday.
I was somewhat familiar with the backstory of how Rally was first conceived, as the first Rally kid William's mother was my reading teacher back in sixth grade. I knew of their struggles in having a teenager battling brain cancer and the challenges it presented to everyone who knew him best. Sometimes, dinner isn't enough. Sometimes, you have to go above and beyond the call of duty...
Crowe did that by asking one simple question to William's mother in 2005: "What can I do to help?"
"My eldest son played baseball with William. They became fast friends, as they were on the same team my husband coached. William had battled through cancer previously, but when he had to fight off a brain tumor for a second time, I asked his mom, 'What can I do to help? And I will not make you dinner. This situation is so past dinner.” William’s mother then told me, 'Raise money for childhood cancer research and fund the best research wherever it may be.'"
This set in motion a foundation that has since raised $25.4 million for childhood cancer research.
Although there are so many great people who have received this honor before, whether that be Ashley and Brian McCann, Delta CEO Ed Bastian or the late United States Senator Johnny Isakson, Crowe was beyond thrilled that the timing worked out in 2023 for Rally to finally recognize Jones.
"Chipper has been great. Every time we've needed him, he's delivered. We were looking for the right time to recognize Chipper for his contributions to the Rally Foundation, and 2023 just so happened to work out for all of us. It's been a long time coming, but we could not be any happier to recognize Chipper for what he has meant to us over the years."
After speaking with Crowe and Jones over the phone last week, it is abundantly clear how much they care about these kids. Cancer is a horrible disease. We all know somebody who has suffered from it in one way or another. It is awful for everyone involved, but when it is a kid who is suffering, it is beyond heartbreaking. Kids are inherently resilient, but even their unbreakable spirits can be tested at times.
As long as we have great people like The Crowes and Jones going to bat for them, we will always win.
Chipper Jones spoke to FanSided on behalf of the Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research.
Atlanta Braves legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones received the prestigious Rally for Research Award on Friday, Nov. 10 at the 16th annual Benefit Bash Gala benefiting Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research.
“Chipper has been a steadfast Rally supporter for nearly two decades, since our very beginning in 2005,” says Dean Crowe, Rally’s founder and CEO. “One of our first fundraisers was Money in the Mitt, a bubblegum-blowing contest in partnership with the Braves. Since then, Chipper has been a true hero for Rally, playing in many Celebrity Softball Games, attending and giving generously at Benefit Bash events year after year, and even donating a number of goldendoodle puppies for our Live Auctions.
"Over the years, he has quietly gifted 10 Rally Kids with their own dogs as well! His unwavering commitment to Rally’s mission of raising funds and awareness for childhood cancer and his dedication to these families personally is inspiring. We are so thrilled to be presenting the 2023 Rally for Research Award to Chipper Jones.”
To learn more about Rally Foundation, visit and follow Rally Foundation on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.