Braves ideal fifth starter solution just hit the open market
The Atlanta Braves just can't quite seem to get over the hump when it comes to catching the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East. There's plenty of time left, to be fair, but the Braves are closer to the upstart New York Mets than the first-place Phils. Few even thought of the Braves as a potential Wild Card team before the season. At the very least, Atlanta needs to cling tight to the top Wild Card spot it currently occupies. The Mets are scorching.
It's easier than ever to poke holes in the Braves' juggernaut status. The absence of Ronald Acuña Jr. has been deeply felt, with Atlanta struggling to field a palatable outfield triad in his absence. Spencer Strider went down early in the season and, to the surprise of nobody, it hurts to lose a Cy Young contender. The Braves' pitching staff has been excellent, but still, Strider's absence leaves them vulnerable.
In what feels like a stubborn repeat of last season, Atlanta has struggled to establish a workable fifth starter. The top-line aces are all performing, more or less. Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez, and Max Fried all have sub-3.00 ERAs. Charlie Morton's hand has been as steady as ever, despite his age. But that pesky fifth spot continues to haunt the Braves.
Bryce Elder, after his All-Star rookie season, continues to look like a flash in the pan. A.J. Smith-Shawver and Hurston Waldrep are intriguing long-term prospects, but neither is reliable at the MLB level.
It has been 24-year-old Spencer Schwellenbach absorbing starts for the past month or so. He's 1-4 through six starts (31.2 innings) in the MLB with a 5.68 ERA and 1.295 WHIP. It could be worse, and like the other talented prospects in Atlanta's farm system, Schwellenbach has a bright future ahead of him. But, the Braves are focused on contending right now, and they're simply not winning Schwellenbach's games.
Alex Anthopoulos has been active in trade talks, but if Atlanta can't land a suitable option before the July 30 trade deadline, there's a new solution available through free agency. Johnny Cueto opted out of his minor league contract with the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Braves could target Johnny Cueto as stopgap fifth starter
To be clear, Cueto was in the minors for a reason. He spent the 2023 campaign with the Miami Marlins and struggled greatly, posting a 1-4 record in 13 appearances (10 starts) with a 6.02 ERA. At 38 years old, Cueto is well past his prime. His 5.71 ERA with Triple-A Round Rock this season doesn't exactly inspire confidence.
And yet, in terms of resumé, the Braves can hardly hope for a more accomplished or experienced option. We have seen "washed" vets land in Atlanta's winning ecosystem and find their second wind. Cueto would be insulated by four excellent starters and positioned as a stopgap who can mentor Atlanta's younger pitchers and keep Strider's seat warm for 2025.
Cueto is a two-time All-Star with three top-six finishes in Cy Young voting. He can still touch the mid-90s with his fastball and sinker, evading batters with an effective four-pitch arsenal. The strikeouts don't come as frequently as they once did, but Cueto's chase percentage (33.5) last season landed in the MLB's 91st percentile. He can keep hitters guessing a bit.
The Braves shouldn't sign Cueto with high expectations, but he could serve as a more bankable bridge option than the Braves' pups, such as Schwellenbach and Smith-Shawver (say that five times fast). Cueto would be available for a nothingburger contract for the rest of the season, essentially posing zero financial risk to the Atlanta front office.
He still has a desire to pitch in the league. If it doesn't pan out in the starting rotation, he can transition to a long-relief role and boost the bullpen. Cueto worth a look from the Braves, at the very least.