Braves fan-favorite’s pitch for Atlanta should make every free agent want to come
It finally felt like Jesse Chavez's time with the Atlanta Braves had come to an end. He signed a deal with the rebuilding White Sox and seemed like a near lock to begin the season in their bullpen.
That all changed when the right-hander allowed ten runs (nine earned) in 7.2 innings pitched in Spring Training. The White Sox released Chavez, and the Braves scooped him right back up. He went from pitching his way out of the White Sox bullpen to somehow, some way, allowing just one run in three innings, taking over for Max Fried after the star left-hander couldn't get out of the first inning and helping the Braves win that game.
This is nothing new for Chavez who seems to only succeed in Atlanta. The numbers back it up. He believes it's not a coincidence. That vote of confidence backed up by the numbers could convince other free agents to come to Atlanta if they want to perform at the highest level.
Jesse Chavez's success with the Braves should make every free agent want to come
After struggling with the Rangers in the shortened 2020 season, Chavez made his second stint with the Braves in 2021. That season helped him revitalize his career, as he posted a 2.14 ERA in 30 appearances and 33.2 innings pitched. He then capped off his season with 6.1 scoreless innings in the postseason, helping the Braves win the World Series in unlikely fashion.
That great season got the Cubs to sign Chavez. He'd allow four runs in his first three appearances with the Cubs, leading Chicago to then trade him to, guess where. The Braves! He'd then proceed to post a 2.11 ERA in 31 appearances and 38.1 innings of work, helping Atlanta stick with the Mets in the NL East.
They'd trade him away at the deadline to the Angels, allowing them to land Raisel Iglesias. We all know how important Iglesias has been but losing Chavez seemed like a big deal. Chavez as an Angel struggled mightily, posting a 7.59 ERA in 11 appearances and getting released just one month after getting acquired.
After being released, guess who picked him back up? He'd once again prove to be an effective reliever for them that September despite a rough final appearance of the season in a game that didn't matter.
Last season, Chavez stuck with the Braves from start to finish and the results were outstanding. He had a 1.56 ERA in 30 appearances. He missed substantial time due to injury, but when healthy, few relievers were better.
Chavez continuing to dominate for Atlanta while looking for a shell of himself elsewhere might not make much sense on the surface, but Chavez believes there's a reason for it.
“I’m not saying that I haven’t had good runs anywhere else,” Chavez said, comparing the Braves to other teams he’s pitched for. “It’s just when you get a good group and good, professional people that understand what it’s like to go out there and do the job, and you make a comfortable environment, and you’ve got the guys — I mean, how can you not succeed here?”
Pitching for a good team in a good clubhouse environment can make anyone play better, and that's exactly what's happened with Chavez. He feels comfortable with his teammates and the environment.
Chavez can say that all he wants, but the numbers back it up. Other free agents looking to revitalize their careers or simply enjoy success can look at Chavez's career and see that Atlanta is a place to go if you want to play well.