Braves kicking themselves for missing on clear Ronald Acuña Jr. replacement
The Atlanta Braves were able to win 104 games last season and put together one of the best offensive years in MLB history in large part because of Ronald Acuña Jr. and their tremendous depth. Now, with Acuña done for the season, they lack in both areas.
Acuña generates most of the headlines, and rightfully so, but Atlanta had the best roster from top to bottom in the majors. Signing Adam Duvall to replace Kevin Pillar as the team's fourth outfielder only made them deeper, but the Braves sure wish they had Pillar back right about now.
Atlanta had a chance to bring Pillar back over the offseason but passed, choosing to bring in Duvall instead. It looked as if they were choosing the better player, but two months into the season they couldn't have been more wrong. That's no knock on Duvall. Pillar has just been otherworldly.
Braves might regret decision to pass on re-signing Kevin Pillar
Earlier this season, Pillar revealed on the Foul Territory podcast that he "would've done anything to go back there." His role was somewhat limited as he was mostly a platoon partner with Eddie Rosario last season, but Pillar sounded as if he had the time of his life in his one year with the Braves. He would've come back even if his role was extremely limited. The Braves wound up signing Duvall, the better player on paper, while letting Pillar latch on with the Chicago White Sox.
Pillar's White Sox stint was short-lived as he was DFA'd in April, but the Braves again passed on the veteran and Pillar wound up signing with the Los Angeles Angels. Ever since, he has swung the bat as well as he ever has.
In 17 games with the Angels, Pillar is slashing .431/.459/.759 with five home runs and 20 RBI. That's right, he has more RBI than games played while playing for a miserable Angels team and he's getting on base nearly 50% of the time. This could very well be Pillar's best stretch of his career, and he's done it at a time that the Braves could've really used him.
It's hard to blame Atlanta for choosing Duvall over Pillar. Duvall seemed to be the far superior hitter and player, but Pillar is doing everything in his power to prove them wrong. Perhaps the Braves will even consider bringing Pillar back as a depth piece around the trade deadline if he continues to produce like this.