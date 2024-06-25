Braves’ latest injury is an extremely costly one
By Kinnu Singh
Pitcher injuries have plagued — and, at times, reshaped — the Major League Baseball landscape throughout the 2024 season.
While every club has dealt with their fair share of elbow injuries, few have been decimated like the Atlanta Braves.
Atlanta lost ace Spencer Strider to a season-ending ulnar collateral ligament injury in his right elbow in April, and he would soon be joined by a slew of Atlanta's pitchers in the coming months.
Braves relievers Tyler Matzek and Pierce Johnson were both placed on the injured list in May. Atlanta placed Hurston Waldrep, a first-round pick in 2023, on the 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation on Monday. Huascar Ynoa, who has struggled with injuries for the past several years, is also working his way back from elbow ailments. Owen Murphy, a top pitching prospect, also underwent Tommy John surgery.
Another day, another elbow: Braves lose another pitcher to injury
On Monday, the Braves announced they placed left-hander Ray Kerr on the injured list with a left elbow ulnar collateral ligament injury. The move is retroactive to June 16 and voids his option to Triple-A Gwinnett on June 15.
Braves manager Brian Snitker confirmed that Kerr's injury will require Tommy John surgery, effectively ending his 2024 campaign and putting his 2025 season in jeopardy. The typical recovery timeline for Tommy John surgery is 12 to 18 months.
“I just feel bad because he was getting a good opportunity here and impressed a lot of people,” Snitker said. “He’ll be back stronger than ever. That’s the thing: Those guys, they get that tune-up like that and they end up extending their careers a lot of times. It’s so common [now] in the industry that it’s just almost, like, inevitable. It seems like it’s just one of the things you ask: ‘Has he had it yet?’ He’s got a good work ethic and is determined, dedicated. He’ll come back well.”
Kerr posted a 5.64 ERA over 22⅓ innings in 10 appearances this season. The 29-year-old showed promise since he was acquired from the San Diego Padres. He allowed three earned runs across 9⅓ frames in his first four outings, but didn't fair well in his two starts. Kerr allowed eight earned runs over 7⅔ innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals.
While Kerr is far from Atlanta's biggest loss of the season, he served as a solid depth piece ahead of Grant Holmes and Daysbel Hernández. Atlanta's depth has been tested with Strider, Ynoa, Matzek, Murphy, and Waldrep on the injured list.
Despite their injuries, Atlanta has managed to put together a respectable season. The Braves entered Monday with the fourth-highest winning percentage (.573) in the National League. Their 43-32 record has placed them seven games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East, but they currently hold a comfortable lead for the top wild card spot.