Braves latest injury update eliminates one major trade deadline need for Alex Anthopoulos
By Curt Bishop
The Atlanta Braves are about to get a big reinforcement in their bullpen. After their 4-2 loss on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, they made a key roster move, sending right-hander Daysbel Hernandez to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Hernandez had not allowed an earned run over 9.2 innings of work in nine appearances for the Braves this season, but his demotion to Triple-A sets up the return of a key bullpen piece for the Braves in left-hander A.J. Minter.
As such, this may eliminate a need for General Manager Alex Anthopoulos at the trade deadline, as the Braves were in the market for some relief pitching help.
A.J. Minter's return could eliminate deadline need for Braves
Minter has been out since May 30 when he went on the injured list with a hip issue. He pitched a scoreless inning on Sunday in the minors before rejoining the roster. The veteran left-hander has a 2.95 ERA in 25 appearances at the Major League level and has logged 21.1 innings.
This is a big return for the Braves. They were a team that was in the market for some bullpen help, and while they might be able to use an extra arm or two in the 'pen, getting Minter back and healthy is huge and may help alleviate the need for more pitching.
In his three rehab appearances, Minter allowed two runs, one of them earned in three innings of work with a 3:2 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Atlanta is set to begin a series with the San Francisco Giants, and it is very likely that Minter will be thrust right back into high-leverage spots.
We'll see how this affects what the Braves ultimately do at the deadline.