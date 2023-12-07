Braves' latest outfield signing could put Vaughn Grissom on notice
2024 looks to be a make-or-break year for Vaughn Grissom having any staying power in Atlanta.
By John Buhler
It is amazing how much can change in a year and a half. Vaughn Grissom was called up to the big-league roster for the first time in the wake of second baseman Ozzie Albies breaking his foot and infielder Orlando Arcia pulling his hamstring. Grissom was another rookie sensation on the 2022 Atlanta Braves with the likes of starting pitcher Spencer Strider and outfielder Michael Harris II.
Harris won NL Rookie of the Year with Strider being runner-up. While Harris had the quintessential sophomore slump in 2023, Strider took his game to another level by leading the majors with 20 wins and 281 strikeouts. Although Harris later found his stride as the season progressed, Grissom spent most of the year at Triple-AAA Gwinnett, as well as trying to improve his much-maligned defense.
With the Braves trading for outfielder Jarred Kelenic in a package deal with the Seattle Mariners, this really puts Grissom on notice. Arcia won the starting shortstop out of spring training and started for the National League in the mid-summer classic in his breakout campaign. The idea behind Grissom moving to left field is great in theory, but he is simply running out of time to stick on the Atlanta roster.
Unless something major changes between now and July, this may be Grissom's last year in Atlanta.
Jarred Kelenic trade puts Vaughn Grissom's Braves tenure in jeopardy
You might be able to chalk it up to the recently expanded playoff format, and how it puts top-two-seeded teams in both leagues in a disadvantageous position in the postseason due to irregular rest. Then again, the Braves just need to play better in the NLDS, especially vs. the division-rival Philadelphia Phillies. Much of the Braves' struggles vs. Philadelphia have been all about their offense.
The biggest reason why Grissom has had staying power in Atlanta to some degree over the last two years has been the allure of his bat. At times, it can be quite promising. In other instances, it drops to league average. With a below-league-average glove at pretty any position he plays at, you can understand why Grissom could be squeezed out, especially if Kelenic runs away with the left field job.
The expectation for Atlanta is that 2021 NLCS hero Eddie Rosario will not return as a free agent. Although typical designated hitter Marcell Ozuna has played some decent outfield defense before, that feels like eons ago. He had a tremendous season at the plate, but the swoon he suffered in 2021 and 2022, combined with his off-field issues have made him an easy candidate to possibly be moved.
Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos is up to something, but he wants to improve left field first.