Braves latest roster move adds even more electricity to The Battery
By Lior Lampert
The Atlanta Braves are charging up The Battery with their latest roster move, bolstering what is already one of the best bullpens in the MLB.
Right-handed reliever Daysbel Hernandez was recalled from the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers to the major league roster on Monday, per the official transactions log of the Braves, demoting Ray Kerr to the minors in a corresponding move.
Hernandez, 27, fared well in 12 appearances with the Stripers this season, posting a 1.65 ERA and 1.47 WHIP with a 22-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 16.1 innings pitched.
Hernandez served as the 27th man for the Braves during their doubleheader against the San Diego Padres, where he surrendered zero runs on one hit, while issuing one walk in one inning of work.
After showing enough to get promoted to the 26-man roster, Hernandez will join a bullpen that has the fifth-lowest ERA in baseball, tied with the Baltimore Orioles. However, they rank near the bottom of the league in strikeouts, so his ability to ring up batters at a high rate will be a welcomed addition to the pitching staff.
Despite only appearing in four games in 2023 before being placed on the injured list with forearm inflammation, the Braves kept Hernandez on their National League Divisional Series (NLDS) roster against the Philadelphia Phillies, where he pitched one scoreless inning in Atlanta's 10-2 Game 3 loss at Citizens Bank Park. So, it is evident that the club holds their young hurler, who still has rookie status through the 2024 campaign, in high regard.
Sitting at 27-17 and second place in the NL East, trailing the Phillies by five games in the standings, the Braves hope Hernandez provides them with additional firepower to bridge the gap between them and Philadelphia as they pursue their seventh consecutive divisional crown.
Hernandez will provide the Braves with a fresh, live arm as Atlanta begins their three-game series against a reeling Chicago Cubs squad that has dropped five of their last seven games entering Tuesday's clash at Wrigley Field.