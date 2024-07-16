Looming Braves drama is a really good problem for Brian Snitker to have
By John Buhler
It may take a few weeks, but the Atlanta Braves have a big decision on their hands: Who is going to be hitting leadoff for the six-time defending NL East champions from August on? It was a role that was occupied by last year's NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. before he tore his ACL on the base paths up in Pittsburgh during Memorial Day Weekend. In the weeks since, it has been occupied by two players.
Initially, it was centerfielder Michael Harris II rounding into form in that role. Unfortunately, he too had to go on the injured last month, as he has been out for several weeks since hurting his hamstring. Newcomer Jarred Kelenic initially dazzled in that role once Harris went down, but given the streaky nature he is as a hitter, he has hit a bit of a cold spell at the plate. The trade deadline is only days away.
To be quite frank, this is one of the few very good problems manager Brian Snitker will have to try and navigate the rest of the way. Obviously, Harris and Kelenic will be every-day starters the rest of the season, but figuring out which one will be hitting leadoff is easier said than done. There is also a chance the Braves may trade for a true Acuña replacement as a rental who could occupy that role.
I know what I would do if I were Snitker, but there is a reason why he makes the big bucks over me.
Atlanta Braves' leadoff hitter dilemma is not of the bad variety for them
What I would do is this. I would have Kelenic be the leadoff hitter for Atlanta over Harris the rest of the way. To me, he seems to be empowered in that role and has been playing with much greater confidence since assuming it. Hitting leadoff is only a temporary job for him, as it will be Acuña's job once he returns from his torn ACL sometime next year. There is also a good reason for Harris in this.
When Harris is at his best offensively, he is acting as a second leadoff hitter for the Braves. Having hit in the bottom-third of the lineup can help jumpstart the top of the lineup. Should he get on base, he can wreak havoc akin to what Acuña can. Thus, it will give hitters like Kelenic at the top of the lineup better pitches to hit because they are consequences for not throwing strikes. There is one caveat...
Assuming general manager Alex Anthopoulos strikes a deal with someone and Atlanta acquires a true Acuña replacement for the rest of the season, it may serve the Braves to let this new acquisition hit leadoff. This is all contingent on if he already does that sort of thing for his current team, or could conceivably thrive in that role. Again, you do not want to put too much pressure on him, so be smart.
Atlanta is going to figure out its leadoff hitter situation, but the Braves have plenty of solutions to try.