Braves lineup includes a shocking placement for top prospect's debut
By John Buhler
There is no testing the water for Nacho Alvarez Jr. The Atlanta Braves need something, anything to provide a spark to their good, but underperforming ball club.
That is why skipper Brian Snitker has penciled in one of the team's top prospects into the No. 2 hole and starting at second base right from the jump. He played mostly shortstop in the minor leagues, but Atlanta needs him at second.
With second baseman Ozzie Albies breaking his wrist trying to apply a tag late in Sunday afternoon's series loss to the St. Louis Cardinals at home, Atlanta responded swiftly by getting their star middle infielder at the minor-league level to the show. Alvarez was a fifth-round pick out of Riverside City College in the 2022 MLB Draft. He has been on a rapid climb ever since he was drafted two years ago.
Alvarez started the season out at Double-A Mississippi where he hit .265/.381/.312 with 15 runs batted in over the course of 48 games. He was then called up to Triple-A Gwinnett where he has since gone on an offensive tear. In 28 games for the Stripers, Alvarez is slashing .336/.432/.575 with seven home runs and 24 runs batted in. It was only a matter of time before he made his big-league debut.
As the Braves' official social media account shared out over X, this is Nacho normal lineup at all.
Alvarez will hit between lead-off man Jarred Kelenic and Austin Riley in the three-hole on Monday.
Atlanta Braves lineup for Nacho Alvarez Jr.'s debut vs. Cincinnati Reds
It will be Kelenic, Alvarez and Riley at center, second and third right out of the gate. Marcell Ozuna, Matt Olson and Adam Duvall will hit fourth through sixth, manning DH, first base and right field, respectively. Eddie Rosario, Sean Murphy and Orlando Arcia round out the batting order in left, behind the plate and at short, respectively, All-Star Reynaldo Lopez gets the start for the Braves.
What Alvarez's promotion to the big leagues indicates is the Braves are not about to trade him. There may be other more coveted prospects in their farm system, but he has a chance to be in the middle of their infield what Michael Harris II has been at times at centerfield. The 2022 NL Rookie of the Year has been great at times, but has battled injuries over the last two seasons when it comes to running.
Truth be told, Alvarez's promotion is actually doing a great job of covering up the fact that both Albies and All-Star starting pitcher Max Fried are now on the shelf. Albies will be on the mend until the very tail-end of the regular season, wherease Fried may only be out for two weeks while recovering from his forearm nerve issue. All I know is Alvarez's debut has been long overdue. Welcome to the show!
Perhaps he can provide a spark at the top of this lineup that has been in dire need of something.