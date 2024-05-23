Braves luck out to hide secretive bullpen depth in their minor-league system
The Atlanta Braves started a brutal stretch with 16 games in 16 straight days. Only a fourth into that run, Brian Snitker and company are 1-3 and need to find a way to start winning while managing the rotation and bullpen for the long term.
That's the likely reason they recently sent Ray Kerr back down to Triple-A despite a solid showing in the bullpen. Fresh arms matter right now. As Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution pointed out, he's pitched multiple innings quite often and wasn't going to be available for several days because of it.
It's also certainly part of the calculation in continuing their yo-yo of a relationship with Jackson Stephens.
The Braves outrighted Stephens on May 18. On May 20 he cleared waivers and rejected his Triple-A assignment in favor of free agency. Almost immediately, he picked up a new minor league contract with Atlanta.
Braves bring back Jackson Stephens on minor league deal, again
The 30-year-old has appeared in three games so far this season, giving up five hits and one earned run in 3.1 innings of action. This is the second time he's been dropped and then added back on a minor league deal.
Considering he's not a total train wreck as a reliever, it's fair to wonder if he could have found a role somewhere else but Stephens keeps coming back to Atlanta. It's close to home for the Alabama native. Still, three seasons bouncing back and forth between the minors and the Braves bullpen isn't the most ideal scenario for a pitcher.
It's a good thing Atlanta has the option to stash a pitcher like Stephens in the minors. The Braves could have a need for him soon though. Their next off day is June 3 and you never know when injuries will strike, especially for a pitching staff already stretched thin.