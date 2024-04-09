A rare Braves-Marlins trade to replace an injured Spencer Strider on the fly
The Atlanta Braves could take advantage of the Miami Marlins being down with this huge trade.
By John Buhler
We will not know until the weekend the status of Spencer Strider's injured right elbow. He does have damage to his UCL, but a second opinion with his Dallas doctor will determine if he needs Tommy John surgery again. Strider is only in his third season with the big-league club. While he is under contract through the 2028 MLB season, Atlanta might not have him for the rest of the campaign.
Given that the Atlanta Braves' championship window is wide open, expect for general manager Alex Anthopoulos to act swiftly to make a move or three to help his team contend. While he operates in silence, we all know that Anthopoulos will have to do something to address Strider potentially being out for the season. However, one ideal trade partner happens to be in-division in the Miami Marlins.
Miami has gotten off to an atrocious start. I don't know if The Fish will end up being the worst team in baseball, but it is not looking promising right now. One area of strength Miami does have is its starting pitching depth. One player who I think could be a huge get for the Braves if the right deal were to manifest would be for left-hander Jesus Luzardo, who is also a former Oakland Athletics starter?!
Luzardo could replace Strider in the rotation this year, but would be a part of it with him through 2026.
Let's discuss why Atlanta might be willing to deal with Miami, and why Luzardo is an ideal trade target.
Atlanta Braves' Spencer Strider insurance is on the Miami Marlins' roster
Trading for Luzardo would likely cost the Braves three minor league prospects. I don't claim to know the depth of the Atlanta farm system. All I know is that either AJ Smith-Shawver or Hurston Waldrep would probably have to be the centerpiece of the trade going the other way. You have to remember that this isn't a one-year solution. It is about getting a savvy left-hander in the rotation for three years.
Luzardo is arbitration eligible in 2025 and 2026 before hitting unrestricted free agency in 2027. This is enough of a runway for Anthopoulos to conceivably extend him, if he chooses to go in that route. What you also have to remember is Atlanta's rotation could look vastly different next year. With Strider potentially on the mend, the only guy I know who will be a part of it is newcomer Chris Sale.
Max Fried is in a contract year, and has pitched poorly in his first two starts of the season. Charlie Morton is already in his 40s, and this may be his last season before he hangs up the spikes for good. Reynaldo Lopez is under contract beyond this season, but it remains to be seen if he will have staying power in the rotation. Trading for Luzardo gives Atlanta a pitcher under team control through 2026.
Overall, Atlanta has the offense and bullpen to stay in contention should the starting rotation oscilate between good and bad. Losing Strider for the year, and part of next year, would absolutely suck. For now, there are no excuses for Anthopoulos to sit back and just let things happen. A deal for someone like Luzardo does not have to happen right away, but Atlanta may need a starting pitcher by late July.
At this time, I would expect for Anthopoulos to see who can step up to fill Strider's void internally first.