Braves mascot Blooper trolls the Phillies hard after NLCS Game 7 defeat
Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper got the best of Philadelphia Phillies fans after they lost Game 7 to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
By Mark Powell
Why am I writing an article about a mascot whose team was eliminated from the MLB postseason over a week ago? Well, I'm glad you asked.
Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper, who looks a surprising amount like a Philly Phanatic knockoff of sorts, was the target of Phillies fans all over social media during the NLDS. Blooper did not shy away from contact, and even clapped back at a few of his rivals from the city of brotherly love. When the Braves lost to the Phillies for the second straight postseason, Blooper took a much-needed hiatus from Twitter.
But then, the Phillies season ended a little prematurely in the NLCS, as they blew a 3-2 lead to the Arizona Diamondbacks. With that in mind, Blooper took time out of his hectic day to live tweet his excitement from Cancun.
Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper puts the Phillies in a bodybag
Just as Phillies fans are at their lowest moment, Blooper came in from the top rope. Now, as I noted above, the Braves were eliminated by the Phils in the previous series. By no means does Blooper have bragging rights over Philly, or his mascot counterpart the Phanatic. However, that doesn't mean he can't take joy in the downfall of his enemies. We all do that. It's just his inner Taylor Swift.
Both the Braves and Phillies have long offseasons ahead of them. Atlanta needs pitching depth, especially given the injury to former 20-game winner Kyle Wright, which should keep him out for the 2024 season.
The Phillies, meanwhile, must figure out what to do with ace Aaron Nola. Nola is scheduled to hit the free-agent market in a few weeks, and should receive a contract the Phils...may not want to give him. Nola's ERA wasn't up to par during the regular season, and his final start this postseason didn't inspire much confidence.
For now, though, Blooper can laugh and sip his Pina Colada.