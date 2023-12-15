Braves mascot demolishes Mets and Dodgers super team in one brutal tweet
While the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Shohei Ohtani, and the New York Mets are in the running for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, don't forget about the Braves.
By Mark Powell
The Los Angeles Dodgers made their signing of Shohei Ohtani official on Thursday, holding a press conference to celebrate. Ohtani's long-winded free agency has finally come to an end, with the two-way star switching sides in the Freeway Series.
Shortly after Ohtani's press conference, Dodgers general manager Andrew Friedman traded for Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow. While Glasnow has struggled with injuries in his career -- and he's far from a sure thing atop the rotation -- the Dodgers desperately still need starting pitching. It's why they're chasing Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the top remaining free-agent starter from Japan, so hard. The Dodgers meeting with Yamamoto featured Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Will Smith and more. It was a superteam on full display, and reportedly impressed Yamamoto.
Los Angeles feels the urgency to add so many star-caliber players because they have to -- the Dodgers are in a large market and invested decades of money into Ohtani. Also, they've only won one World Series to go along with 10 years of postseason failures, including last season. Their only World Series came in a shortened season.
Braves mascot Blooper makes some good points about Dodgers, Mets
As the Dodgers outspend the rest of baseball combined, the Atlanta Braves sit and wait. The Braves had the best offense in MLB last season as well as the best record. Their rotation can stand tall against any lineup they face, though they could use another top-end starter. Blooper, the Braves mascot and a very talkative mouthpiece on social media, isn't afraid of the Dodgers just yet.
The Mets did fall flat on their face this past season with the highest payroll in baseball. Steve Cohen and (at that time) Billy Eppler traded away Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander for prospects, but also took on some of their remaining bad contracts to do so.
Baseball is such an unpredictable game, and it's impossible to buy a World Series. The Dodgers still have plenty of roster holes remaining, but their fellow contenders shouldn't be distraught until they witness Dave Roberts and Ohtani lifting the Commissioner's Trophy.