Braves may have to fight off desperate AL contender for ideal pitching trade
The 2024 MLB trade deadline is shaping up to be one of the most chaotic weeks in recent baseball memory. There are still three days before the July 30th trade deadline and we have already seen multiple All-Stars dealt to new teams. Beyond that, there are even more All-Stars being rumored to ganrer trade interest from contending teams.
One of the most interesting names on the market right now resides in Detroit, Michigan with the Detroit Tigers. Jack Flaherty, the Tigers number two starter, is a guarantee to be traded in the coming days. His trade market has been overshadowed by his teammate, Tarik Skubal, who drew interest from some contending clubs. With Skubal likely to stay in Detroit, all the attention has turned back to Flaherty.
Braves, Astros listed among best fits for Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty
With Flaherty likely to be on the move in the coming days, that leaves room for speculation for which contending team will win his services for the rest of the season. Flaherty's on an expiring contract, entering free agency at the end of the year.
MLB insider Jim Bowden recently did a question-and-answer article that included a question about the Tigers right hander Jack Flaherty. Here's what Bowden had to say:
"I think that, among the starting pitchers traded at the deadline, he will end of being the best one for the rest of the season. He fits with every contending team. The Astros, Braves and Dodgers are three of the most likely landing spots if he’s dealt."
There really isn't a contending team that couldn't use the Tigers' righty. Across 18 starts and 106.2 innings, Flaherty has posted a 2.95 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP. He's striking out 11.2 hitters per nine innings and has looked utterly dominant more often than not.
The Atlanta Braves need pitching about as bad as any contending team. Atlanta lost their ace, Spencer Strider, early on in the season. They have yet to fill out their rotation with a reliable fifth starter.
The Houston Astros are one of the teams that could use Flaherty's services as bad as the Braves could. Houston has been pursuing the Tigers' pitch quite aggressively in recent days. The Astros have flown up the American League standings and adding Flaherty would only continue their run up the standings.