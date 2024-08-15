Braves may need to pack it up after a devastating AJ Minter injury update
The Atlanta Braves can claim they've been cursed by the injury bug this season. I'm not sure many would argue against them.
We officially have to add A.J. Minter to the list of key Braves players lost to injury.
The reliever landed on the 15-day injured list on Monday with hip inflammation. His trip to see a specialist revealed it's a much worse problem than can be fixed in 15 days.
Brian Snitker confirmed on Wednesday that Minter needs surgery. The team won't know the full severity of the issue until the surgeons get in there, per Justin Tuscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. So, Minter hasn't been ruled out for the rest of the season. It's just a strong possibility.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
A.J. Minter's absence isn't a death blow for the Braves, but it's not making the climb any easier
Minter has dealt with this hip problem for most of the season. He was out all of June dealing with it. Despite the nagging injury, he's maintained a respectable 2.62 ERA and 1.019 WHIP this season out of the bullpen. Only Raisel Iglesias beats those numbers for Atlanta.
The good news is the Braves have a solid bullpen with Iglesias, Joe Jimenez, Aaron Bummer and Pierce Johnson.
The bad news is Minter's absence will strain one of the more reliable parts of Atlanta's roster at the moment. With a stagnant offense and injury concerns hampering the rotation, a slip by the bullpen could spell the end of the Braves' playoff hopes.
Those have already been severely damaged by season-ending injuries to the likes of Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider. Michael Harris finally made it back into the line up on Wednesday. Ozzie Albies is still out. Pitcher Reynaldo Lopez may return soon but he's faced setbacks that should have Atlanta crossing their fingers.
The Braves are six-games off the Phillies in the NL East and clinging to the third wild card spot with a two-game lead on the Mets.
The season isn't gone by any stretch, especially given the uncertain reliability of wild card challengers like the Mets, Giants and Cardinals. But every injury Atlanta picks up is like adding a weight to a hiker's backpack as they push for the summit. How much more can the Braves carry before it comes too much?