Braves-Mets start time: Rain delay updates from Citi Field
A potentially pivotal series between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets was supposed to begin on Friday at 7:10 p.m. ET. Rain decided that wouldn't happen on time.
The first game of the three-game series was officially delayed by the Mets just under an hour until game time.
Weather is a fickle thing and the Mets and Braves will have to wait it out. In the meantime, we're tracking the updates from Citi Field.
Braves-Mets rain delay updates: New start time at 8:05 p.m. ET
This article will be updated as the Mets or other sources supply more information.
UPDATE: The start time for Friday's game has been officially given as 8:05 p.m. ET.
There may be some precipitation at first pitch but it looks like they'll play through it.
ORIGINAL: Here's what we know as of 6:30 p.m. ET: A rain delay has been called and it may be a couple of hours before the weather clears out.
WxMets is a Twitter account dedicated to weather potentially impacting Mets games. They see the possibility of Friday's game being played as the rain "will gradually start to weaken and clear out over the next couple hours."
So, settle in and get ready to wait this one out.
The Mets have been hovering around .500 since they recovered from a terrible start to the season. They got the taste of a sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays by beating the Cardinals twice earlier this week. Their final meeting was postponed because of bad weather in St. Louis.
With back-to-back series against division rivals — the Braves then the Phillies — the Mets could shake up the top of the NL East or fall far behind their rivals.
The Braves were shaken by a sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers last weekend. Their return home was more pleasant with two wins over the Red Sox. After falling behind the Phillies by two games, they will be eager to get back on track.