Braves miss a chance to bring ultimate fan favorite back home
Who says you can't go home? Apparently, the Atlanta Braves, who don't want Jesse Chavez.
By John Buhler
Heroes get remembered, but legends never die. That is what is at stake in the twilight of Jesse Chavez's illustrious MLB career. The Johnny Cash of the bullpen, this dude has been everywhere, bruh. But now that the Chicago White Sox released the 40-year-old long arm, I am Hurt that he is not coming back to the Atlanta Braves. Chavez is signing a minor league deal with the Minnesota Twins.
While pretty much half of the league would have a stake to claim Chavez as their own, he is a Brave, dude. He's played in Atlanta like, three or four times. Whatever. I lost count. Either way, the Twins will be winning, simply because they are being graced by the presence of something so transcendently magnificent, I cannot describe it other than ... Ron Gant was safe and y'all are cursed forever for it!
At some point, Chavez will be back on the market because that is who he is and that's what he's about. It was his birthright to pitch into his 40s. Not since Bartolo Colon was an absoulte specimen to behold have I cared so much about an aging pitcher. I mean, Charlie Morton is already 40, but I never demanded the Braves organization to build a statue for Chuck like I have for Chavez over the years.
Big question: Did the Braves miss their opportunity, or will they have one more shot at redemption?
Atlanta Braves could have had Jesse Chavez back for a beautiful ride
We have not seen a beautiful ride as majestic since the one Dewey Cox went on. He initially Walked Hard before he was Guilty as Charged. In between, there were a lot of didgeridoos and a never-ending supply of kids to play catch with. Ultimately, the Braves didn't want none of that Tim Meadows ish. Fortunately, Chavez could take the Braves' hand one last time before it's time to say goodbye.
Dragon, please come home to Braves Country. It may not be entirely up to him, but I want Chavez coming out of the Atlanta bullpen during one of the hottest nights in August to the Prestige Worldwide version of Por Ti Volare, live from the Catalina Wine Mixer. Did those fancy people know they were part of history when it was happening? People of The Chop House would only be so lucky.
While Twins fans go crazy over getting their cup of coffee with an absolute legend, let it be perfectly clear that Chavez always has a place in Braves Country. He is a new generation's version of Peter Moylan. We are talking about a side-armer with tattoo sleeves and thick-rimmed glasses. The only difference is Chavez hails from California and Moylan is an Aussie with some impeccable chompers.
Not saying we need to retire whatever his number is, but a Jesse Chavez statue in Atlanta suffices.