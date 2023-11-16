Braves finally receive an All-Star Game, but fans are still mad at Rob Manfred
The Atlanta Braves had the All-Star Game stripped of them in 2021, but will now receive a second chance to host in 2025.
By Mark Powell
When Rob Manfred moved the All-Star Game away from Truist Park in 2021, it was met with vigor from a fanbase ready to host the midsummer classic. Manfred and MLB moved the game in response to Georgia's new voting law, SB202, which critics claimed restricted voting rights in a state that had just elected a democratic president and senator for the first time in generations. The New York Times identified 16 provisions which either restricted or hurt citizens right to vote in the state.
Despite criticism from many in the state itself, MLB stood against the new voting law, removing one of its main events to Colorado.
"Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views," Manfred said in his statement. "I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year's All-Star Game and MLB Draft."
The decisions was supported by Democrats, and criticized by former president Donald Trump and governor Brian Kemp along party lines. For a sport that often fights against the inclination that it's a political tool, baseball stood alongside democracy and voting rights at the time.
Braves get a second chance to host MLB All-Star Game
While MLB did the right thing, Braves fans were hurt the most by their state's arguable political flaw. Now with a second chance to host the game, fans are excited, while at the same time still angry at Manfred.
Braves fans suggesting the league should take the All-Star Game away once again are referencing the 2021 season, which ended in an Atlanta World Series title. It was a relatively small price to pay for World Series glory, though one action had little to do with the other.