Braves Monday lineup provided Opening Day preview with 1 noticeable catch
The Atlanta Braves offered a potential Opening Day preview on Monday, with one exception.
The Atlanta Braves lineup for Monday's 2-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles featured a few noteworthy changes and one glaring omission.
As Brian Snitker gets his squad up to speed for the regular season, it would appear the Braves are entertaining potential alterations to an established winning formula. 104 wins is hard to beat, but another early postseason exit has Atlanta honing in on a few slight tweaks.
Here is the lineup from Monday's Grapefruit League game.
ORDER
NAME
POSITION
1
Ronald Acuña Jr.
RF
2
Ozzie Albies
2B
3
Austin Riley
3B
4
Matt Olson
1B
5
Marcell Ozuna
DH
6
Michael Harris II
CF
7
Travis d'Arnaud
C
8
Jarred Kelenic
LF
9
Orlando Arcia
SS
Sean Murphy was noticeably absent at the catcher position. That said, the truly major change — and a potential sign of things to come — is Michael Harris' promotion from the No. 9 spot to the No. 6 spot. Harris was excellent as a rookie, slashing .293/.331/.477 with 18 home runs and 57 RBI in 505 AB. By moving him up in the lineup, Atlanta could get him more bites at the proverbial apple in 2024.
Braves move Michael Harris II up, leave Sean Murphy out of spring training lineup
Murphy's absence is a spring training side effect, not a sign of concrete changes. The All-Star catcher excelled in 2023, slashing .251/.365/.478 with 21 home runs and 68 RBI in only 370 AB. While we cannot discredit d'Arnaud and his bat, Murphy is both productive at the plate and exceptional behind the plate. His chemistry with the Braves pitchers and his rocket-esque throwing arm make him indispensable for the Atlanta defense.
As for Harris, this feels like a change that will probably carry over to Opening Day. Harris quickly outgrew his No. 9 trappings last season, but the overwhelming power and experience in the Braves' lineup kept him in that role. While Harris is comfortable as the last batter — so comfortable that he expressed a desire to stay in the No. 9 hole, per Braves Today — Atlanta wants him at the plate more frequently. That is especially true if a sophomore leap is on the horizon.
New left fielder Jarred Kelenic is currently pegged in the No. 8 slot, while Orlando Arcia will presumably round out the Braves lineup once the regular season arrives. Arcia was an All-Star last season, but he is clearly the weakest link in Atlanta's offense. That just speaks to how dominant the Braves' lineup is, front to back.
Harris is the feel-good story of this Braves team. He's an Atlanta kid who grew up idolizing the Braves. To not only play for Atlanta but to emerge as a key weapon for a World Series contender is an amazing feat. He is only 22 years old, too. The ceiling is atmospheric.
Maybe not this season, but All-Star berths are in Harris' future. The Braves are already promoting him in the lineup, and he could earn even more respect with a strong follow-up to his Rookie of the Year campaign.