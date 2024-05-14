Braves must address their Ronald Acuña Jr. problem before things get worse
Last season, the Braves star right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. set the baseball world ablaze with his incredible ability to steal bases. Acuña swiped 73 bags en route to his NL MVP award. Many predicted him to lead the game in stolen bases this year too.
But to this point, that hasn't exactly been the case, not to his discredit. The Reds Elly De La Cruz leads the league by a wide margin. De La Cruz has 25 compared to Acuña's 14.
But Acuña still has time to make the same waves that he did last year. He still has time to lead the league and catch De La Cruz among others. But his recent stretch of base-running mistakes don't look good for the young superstar.
Reigning MVP Ronald Acuña Jr picked off three times in two games
During Monday's game, Acuña reached safely. Then he was picked off, which marked the third consecutive time that he reached base and was picked off first base. This has Braves media and their fanbase scratching their heads in utter confusion.
Acuña would join some pretty low company where he was the first major leaguer to be picked off three times in two games in almost 20 years. The superstar was just eight years old the last time this feat was accomplished.
MLB put in a ton of rules which have led to the boom in baserunning, and in excitement, over the last two years. The bigger bases, the disengagement limits and the pitch clock all play in favor of the runner.
But maybe pitchers are learning to use these rules to their advantage as well. Pitchers are able to understand a runner's aggressiveness and excitement to steal a base and use that against them.
Either way, the Braves coaching staff needs to monitor this situation with Acuña Jr. They must be careful to not clip his wings, per say, but be sure to let him know how costly these mistakes could be. Tread carefully, Atlanta. Acuña's baseball instincts and aggressiveness are two of his best traits as a young star in todays game.