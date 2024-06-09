Braves-Nationals start time: Rain delay updates from DC for Hurston Waldrep's debut
Whatever the Atlanta Braves probably thought their trip to the nation's capital for a weekend four-game series against the Washington Nationals was going to look like, they probably haven't seen it. But even after winning the opener before losing the next two behind anemic offensive performances, they still entered Sunday with a chance to split the series.
Even bigger for the Braves is a hopeful solution for the hole in the fifth spot in the starting rotation with top prospect and former first-round draft pick Hurston Waldrep set for his MLB debut. But unfortunately, it will have to wait.
The Nationals and the ballpark announced that the game, initially set for a first pitch at 1:35 p.m. ET, will be starting in a weather delay with inclement weather and some rain in the area.
So when will the game actually start after this delay?
Braves-Nationals rain delay updates: When will the June 9 game start?
In truth, the weather is not actually looking bad enough for a delay. However, there is rain and high winds in the forecast throughout early afternoon. Having said that, this delay based on the forecasted rain stopping around 2:00 p.m. ET should stop and the Braves-Nationals game should be on track to start by 2:30 p.m. ET at the very latest.
Again, though, the weather leading up to the start of the game did raise some questions about the delay being necessary at all. MLB.com Braves insider Mark Bowman showed a press box photo of the weather and, well, it looked like a beautiful day.
Having said that, with sustained winds around 15-20 mph, rain is expected to roll in quickly but thankfully roll out just as quickly with showers in the forecast only looking like they'll go for about an hour. With that plus the high winds, though, a minor delay does make some sense.