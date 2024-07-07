A Braves-Nationals trade to give Atlanta another Washington outfielder
The Atlanta Braves have been in the market for an outfielder ever since their superstar right fielder, Ronald Acuña Jr. went down with a torn ACL. Alex Anthopoulos was dealt a similar hand in 2021 when he was tasked with replacing the same superstar to the same injury. He handled it impressively three years ago, making multiple deals for outfielders Jorge Soler, Adam Duvall, and Eddie Rosario that helped lead the team to win the World Series.
Now Anthopoulos has the chance to work some similar magic, with surging Washington Nationals outfielder Jesse Winker coming onto his radar as of late. Winker could be the key addition to bolster the Atlanta outfield this month. Plus, it could give the Braves yet another Nationals outfielder to add to their roster, after they reunited with Rosario, who was designated for assignment by Washington.
A Braves-Nationals trade that gives Atlanta the left-handed outfielder they need
Jesse Winker was once one of the better left handed outfielders in the entire league. During the end of his tenure in Cincinnati, Winker really came into his own, dominating the league's right handed pitchers en route to a 143 OPS+, All-Star season. But after he was dealt to Seattle, he completely fell off.
That was until about mid-May of this season. On May 17th, Winker went 0/3 against the Phillies to move his season slash line to .223/.343/.367. Since then, he's hit .312 with six homers and 27 runs scored. He's improved his season long numbers to .264/.381/.429, good for the third best OPS+ he's had in a season in his career.
Winker is back and the Braves could look to capitalize on this hot stretch by making a deal for the expiring 30-year-old.
This is an extremely obvious win-now move for the Braves. In all likelihood, they wouldn't be looking to re-sign Winker at the end of the season, opting to let him walk in unrestricted free agency. The Nationals likely won't have him back either, which means they should obviously trade him in the coming weeks.
Whether this trade could happen interdivision is up to the two front offices because trading within your own division is a scary thing to do. The last thing you want to do is trade the league's next superstar in a deal like this and proceed to watch him grow and flourish with your rival.
Sabin Ceballos is an uber-talented infield prospect (ranked 18th in Braves farm system by MLB Pipeline), who's slashing .278/.372/.379 across two seasons with the Braves minor league system. He doesn't have the makings of a five-tool prospect, but he could definitely grow into a capable hitter and corner infielder as he grows and matures.
The Braves need outfield help now. They're currently chasing the Phillies in the NL East and they have all the capability in the world to catch them. Especially as the Phillies struggle a bit on their own. Win-now moves like this are a must for Atlanta and I expect to see them being made in the coming weeks.