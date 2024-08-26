Braves news: Marcell Ozuna injury, postseason worries, Luke Jackson future
By Thomas Erbe
It's hard to remember an MLB team having a season quite like the 2024 Atlanta Braves. Despite dozens of injuries and a lack of momentum shifts, they continue to find a way to be in the hunt. They're not just in the hunt, though. They are the hunted.
The Braves lost to the Washington Nationals on Sunday but still won the two games before that to win the series. The two wins this weekend doubled their total wins against Washington in 2024. As David O'Brien says, they have secured a losing season to the Nationals for the first time since 2017, even with two games remaining against them.
The series win did not come without a loss and more injury concerns. Luke Jackson had a rough outing and took the loss on his record. Michael Harris II was hit by a pitch, and Marcell Ozuna was hit by a foul ball.
Entering Monday, the Braves are six games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East. They hold a 2.5-game lead over the New York Mets for the final Wild Card spot. Entering September, there are plenty of questions to answer and figure out before playoff season.
Ozuna is okay, Jackson relapses, and the Braves are near the panic Button.
Per Gabe Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Marcell Ozuna wants to be in the lineup on Monday. On Sunday, Ozuna was hit by a foul ball but remained in the game as the designated hitter. Although it was a scary moment, all seems to be well.
Big questions surround Luke Jackson after only registering one out on Sunday. He gave up three runs, including one unearned, on two hits before being pulled. His season earned run average is now up to 5.93 in 2024. Despite a stretch of nice, quick innings as of late, he has reverted to his old ways again.
Some are asking for Jackson to be replaced by Daysbel Hernández. The right-hander made ten appearances for the Braves earlier in 2024 but has spent most of his time with AAA Gwinnett. He holds a 2.87 ERA in 30 appearances.
Next week is not going to get any easier for the Braves. After three in Minnesota against the Twins, a playoff contender, they head to Philadelphia for four more against the Phillies. It will take every ounce of effort from them to head into September with momentum.