Braves finally get an encouraging injury update just in time for stretch run
By John Buhler
In a season marred by struggle and full of injury, the Atlanta Braves seem to have gotten something positive on both fronts. That's right. Centerfielder Michael Harris II will be his first rehabilitation assignment with Triple A-Gwinnett on Tuesday night. Harris has missed the bulk of this season with a hamstring injury. Atlanta has been down two starting outfielders pretty much since the start of June.
Harris is an instant spark on the team defensively. He can wreak havoc on the base paths, as well as made an immediate impact at multiple spots in the batting order. Based on what general manager Alex Anthopolous decided to do at the MLB trade deadline, Harris and Jorge Soler, along with Jarred Kelenic, project to be Atlanta's three primary starting outfielders for the rest of the regular season.
While I remain skeptical that Harris will be able to provide the necessary type of spark I would love for this underperforming team to receive, anything is better than nothing. Having another position player who could conceivably hit leadoff and man centerfield will be huge for this team's ability to adapt down the line. So much has been asked out of Kelenic in what was supposed to be a platoon in left.
Obviously, we will need to see one more transaction before Harris even makes his return to Atlanta.
We are simply looking that one guy to catch fire in August and September. Might that guy be Harris?
Michael Harris II is now only one step away from his Atlanta Braves return
Even though Harris can be such a streaky hitter at times, I am most excited about his return to the Braves lineup eventually because of his innate ability to make something happen. Harris is the type of player who could go 0-for-4 at the plate with three punch outs, but could still positively impact the game either on the base path or on defense. A diving grab or a clutch steal could be the necessary spark.
That is exactly what I am looking forward to out of Harris. His ability to do something, anything on the baseball diamond. These little moments in which momentum is bred are standing there right before us. Do we sit back and be casual or do we take those little moments in stride, in hope of something bigger? For better or worse, Harris has always been a guy who proudly answers the bell for Atlanta.
No, this isn't just about the amount of interesting wrinkles that Harris can insert into a game that is so incredibly fascinating. It is the echoing ripple effects of something that Harris does has me so captivated. What we have here is an energy source from the outfield, trying to kickstart this team's heart heading into the stretch run. Harris' return will be soon, but it won't be soon enough for some.
Once Harris makes his triumphant return to the starting lineup, we can get back to Braves baseball.