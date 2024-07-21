Braves take snake-bitten to new extreme with more bad news after Max Fried injury
UPDATE (6:05 p.m. ET): The Braves announced that after undergoing x-rays, Ozzie Albies suffered a left wrist fracture, and is now sidelined for approximately eight weeks.
The original story can be viewed below:
If we've learned anything in years as sports fans, it's that Murphy's Law can start to snowball for a given team. And the 2024 Atlanta Braves might be the unfortunate poster children for that phenomenon exactly.
The club, of course, has already lost both Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider -- arguably the two brightest stars on the Braves -- for the season. Michael Harris II has also been out for months and injuries have piled up sporadically. Most recently, Max Fried hit the IL with an elbow injury on Sunday that has an indefinite and troublesome timetable for recovery.
That's all bad to begin with but then it got worse during Sunday's series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals as another star in the lineup, Ozzie Albies, was forced to exit the game late with a wrist injury suffered while playing second base.
Braves 2B Ozzie Albies leaves game with wrist injury after scary play
In the top of the ninth inning, Cardinals leadoff man Michael Siani was stealing second and the throw came to Albies to try and tag him out. However, as the Braves infielder reached for the ball to make the tag, Siani caught his hand and glove and bent his wrist back extremely awkwardly, causing Albies to immediately shake his glove off and keel over in pain.
He exited the game immediately after the play.
We don't have an update on Albies just yet but it's safe to say that the play and situation are quite scary. The immediate pain he was in and the lack of hesitation to pull him from Sunday's game are not good signs for the outlook, though we'll wait to prognosticate that further when we get an update from the organization.
This, however, is the last thing the Braves needed given the injuries they're already being forced to weather. This team has a firm grip on the top NL Wild Card spot but still has visions of winning the NL East by chasing down the rival Phillies. Without Acuña, Harris and Albies, that seems almost impossible to accomplish.
So now Braves fans will wait with bated breath to see what the official injury and timetable are for Albies. But they may have to pull their heads above the bad luck most fans must feel like the club is drowning in this season to see the news.