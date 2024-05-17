Braves are getting a crucial return from injury at quite literally the best time
The Atlanta Braves are one of the most complete teams in Major League Baseball. Their lineup is riddled with All-Stars and their pitching staff has been incredible.
Despite that, they sit behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East standings. The 26-14 Braves sit 2.5 games behind the first-place Phillies.
Fortunately for Atlanta, they look to return a key piece in their bullpen this weekend -- and it couldn't possibly come at a better time for the reigning division champs.
Braves reliever Pierce Johnson set for weekend return to the Braves
Atlanta Braves fans collectively held their breath last month when Pierce Johnson landed on the injured list with what was described as "right elbow tendonitis". Anything elbow-related, especially in today's game, creates instant panic and anxiety in everybody involved.
It's far too common in the "pitch clock era" that a player lands on the injured list with an unspecified elbow injury before being told their season is over and they need Tommy John surgery. It seems as if every other day one of the game's best arms undergoes a UCL surgery of some sort.
Fortunately for the Braves, this isn't the case with Pierce Johnson. His injury ended up being just the described right elbow tendonitis, meaning just a few weeks on the injured list would be the prescribed plan of action for the reliever. Johnson successfully threw a live bullpen session on Wednesday and is now scheduled to return on Saturday.
This couldn't come at a better time for the Braves, as they will play 17 games in 17 days following his return. They're going to need every healthy bullpen piece that they can muster for this daunting stretch. Pierce Johnson will be a huge piece of this strategic puzzle for Atlanta.
Johnson, 33, has been a key piece for the Atlanta bullpen already. He was spectacular in his 23.2 innings for Brian Snitker's club last year, throwing to the tune of a sub-1.0 ERA and 32 strikeouts compared to just five walks.
In 2024, Johnson has thrown 12 solid innings, striking out 16 hitters and allowing four earned runs. His return will be huge for the Braves, especially given the fact that it's coming at the perfect time.