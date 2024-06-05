Braves outfield injury woes go from bad to worse on bold Jarred Kelenic diving catch
By Scott Rogust
The Atlanta Braves have dealt with a ton of injuries in the early goings of the 2024 season. They lost ace Spencer Strider early on due to a torn UCL, and most recently, star Ronald Acuña Jr., who suffered a torn ACL. With Acuña sidelined, the Braves can't afford further injuries.
During Wednesday's matinee game against the Boston Red Sox, left fielder Jarred Kelenic made a diving catch on Enmanuel Valdez to end the sixth inning. As Kelenic made the catch, his right wrist folded under him, causing him to lay on the field in pain. After speaking with trainers, Kelenic eventually exited without his glove.
The dive looked painful, and cameras on Bally Sports Network showed Kelenic talking with a team trainer in the dugout at Fenway Park, before departing to the visitor's clubhouse. But there is some good news to share.
Jarred Kelenic gives Braves injury scare on bold diving catch
While Braves fans may have been bracing for Kelenic to hit the injury list, that wasn't the case. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Kelenic emerged from the dugout to man left field. The Bally Sports Network broadcast said that Kelenic's right wrist and thumb were taped up.
However, Kelenic didn't step into the batter's box for his turn in the top of the eighth inning. Instead, he was replaced by J.P. Martinez.
While Kelenic wasn't immediately ruled out for the game, he did get taken out shortly after taking the field for his defensive obligations. We don't know how Kelenic's wrist and thumb will feel in the coming days. So, that is something that will be worth monitoring.
Kelenic joined the Braves after getting traded by the Seattle Mariners. Through 47 games entering Wednesday's game, Kelenic recorded a .268 batting average, a .309 on-base percentage, a .408 slugging percentage, three home runs, 12 RBI, 16 runs, 38 hits, 46 strikeouts, and nine walks in 142 at-bats.
We should get some sort of update on Kelenic after the game regarding if he will have to undergo testing, or if he will miss any time.