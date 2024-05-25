A Braves-Pirates trade to make quickly after AJ Smith-Shawver injury
The Atlanta Braves losing Spencer Strider for the season not only meant that they had to find a way to win without their ace, but it also meant they had to find a new fifth starter. Replacing Strider is simply impossible, but Atlanta needed to at the very least find a pitcher to take the ball every fifth day and give them a chance to win. That hasn't happened.
Bryce Elder, Ray Kerr, Darius Vines, and Allan Winans have all gotten chances to start but all have ERAs over 5.00. The one starter who fared pretty well with his opportunity, AJ Smith-Shawver, suffered an oblique injury that will keep him out for a while.
Atlanta is running out of depth options. Rather than continuing to turn to the depth arms that haven't worked, Alex Anthopoulos could pull off a minor trade to get them a placeholder at least for the short term.
One player who fits the bill would be Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Martin Perez, who Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report dubs as the player most likely to be traded by the Pirates in 2024. If these two teams would look to pull off a trade, here's what it might look like.
A Braves-Pirates trade that sends Martin Perez to Atlanta
Martin Perez signed a one-year deal worth $8 million to add a veteran to a very young rotation, but he's been the worst starter in Pittsburgh's rotation. While that might not sound great, that says more about how good the Pirates rotation has been than how poorly Perez has pitched.
Through his first 10 starts of the season, the 33-year-old has a 4.80 ERA in 54.1 innings of work. As bad as that might look, his ERA is inflated drastically by a start in which he allowed nine runs in five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers. He's allowed four runs or fewer in each of his other starts, which with this Braves offense (when right) should give them a chance to win consistently.
The Pirates might be landing two of Atlanta's top 30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline, but that's not as bad as it sounds. Atlanta's farm system is considered to be one of the worst in MLB, and they'd be parting with two older prospects who don't have a future with this organization.
Allan Winans pitched really well in Triple-A for the Braves last season which helped him six starts last season, but he posted a 5.29 ERA in those appearances. He struggled in his only chance this season as well. He'd give Pittsburgh depth and could even replace Perez from the start in the rotation if the Pirates choose.
Jesse Franklin V is an outfield prospect who has yet to appear in a game this season due to a shoulder injury. He showed intriguing power and speed tools in AA last season, hitting 15 home runs and stealing 21 bases, but he also struck out a ton (115 times in 387 PA). If he can ever tone the strikeouts down, he can be an intriguing piece for a franchise without much going for it offensively.
Giving up a pair of top-30 prospects might seem rich for Braves fans, but there are a couple of factors here. One, the Braves farm system is considered one of the worst in MLB. Their top 30 guys might not make other teams' top 30 lists. Second, Perez is an established pitcher on an affordable contract that would make several rotations better. Atlanta wouldn't be the only team making an offer.
While it's unlikely that a deal like this takes place, it is one that makes sense for both sides.