Braves showcase best plan of attack to beat Phillies in postseason if they meet again
By John Buhler
It may feel like David vs. Goliath at times, but keep in mind that David did in fact have a slingshot. For as great as it would be to see my beloved Atlanta Braves win the National League East for the seventh year in a row, I remain skeptical that they are going to pull it off. Even after taking two of three at home vs. the rival Philadelphia Phillies, they are still six games back of them in the NL East divisional race.
However, I will give the Braves a ton of credit for how well and cohesively they played as a team in the first half of this week. Atlanta played complementary baseball, one where good pitching and timely hitting beats great hitting from the other dugout. It reminded me of what made the Team of the 90s era of Braves baseball so special. Reynaldo Lopez, Max Fried and Spencer Schwellenbach all shoved.
Over the last several seasons, Atlanta has rattled off six straight division titles, with two NLCS appearances and a World Series championship based primarily on a powerful offense, great defense and an excellent bullpen. The starting rotation has been hit or miss at times. In some instances, it has been rather makeshift. I think what we saw vs. Philadelphia leads me to believe Atlanta still has a shot.
Schwellenbach had his best game as a big leaguer, allowing the offense to have a chance to stay in it.
Runs were hard to come by in this series, but it was the recipe for Atlanta success during the 1990s.
Atlanta Braves may have starting rotation to beat Philadelphia Phillies
Admittedly, I am still not giving the Braves the greatest of chances to beat Philadelphia in a best-of-five NLDS, or even in a best-of-seven NLCS, should it even get to that point. However, I am taking them to win their NL Wild Card Series no matter who they face because of the top-end of their rotation. It would likely be Fried, Lopez and probable NL Cy Young winner Chris Sale, in some order.
While it remains to be seen what role 40-something Charlie Morton will have with this team come October, Schwellenbach seems to have gotten better with every start. I understand that Lopez has an innings limit, so that could throw a wrench in everything. Factor in how well Raisel Iglesias has been pitching of late in the closer role, and the pitching staff is able to shorten games considerably.
Where I still have concerns with this team are with the batting order, in the dugout and in the private conversations going on in the clubhouse. The offense will be limited the rest of the way. Not having players like Ozzie Albies, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley will prove problematic this postseason. I wonder if Brian Snitker can outflank the opposition with a very limited roster over multiples series.
While defense, pitching and playing with heart can all overcome a few of these obstacles, my only hope is some of these puppies become absolute dogs once the weather changes. So much of the 2021 team is no longer here. Luke Jackson and Jorge Soler are back, but so much has changed in the last three seasons. This team must play with a crashing sense of urgency, but not overly press.
I don't know if what we saw earlier this week vs. Philadelphia is replicable, but it did if fact happen.