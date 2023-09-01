3 Braves on the September roster who don't deserve to play this postseason
The Atlanta Braves September roster is out, but not all of those players should make the postseason 26-man roster in a month.
By Mark Powell
Braves who won't make the postseason roster: Luke Williams
The Atlanta Braves list Luke Williams as a shortstop, which is all the evidence we need to suggest he shouldn't be on the postseason roster. Williams can play multiple infield positions, much like Nicky Lopez. However, with Lopez serving as the primary backup shortstop once Ozzie Albies is fully healthy, there's really no need to keep Williams on the roster when better hitting options are in the minor leagues.
I promise this entire article isn't a long campaign to call up Vaughn Grissom, but it's tough to understand why a bat of his caliber is in the minor leagues when he's far superior to a player like Williams. Grissom does struggle some defensively at shortstop, yes, but he can play some second base, too, and is a decent bench bat. Pinch hitters are necessary come the playoffs, and Grissom is a better option than most teams can offer.
Williams is hitting under .100, and hasn't seen a ton of playing time since he was promoted. While he's a nice story, at some point the Braves need to call up the best player. Grissom -- as well as possible Braden Shewmake -- offer that, while Williams does not.