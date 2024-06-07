Braves predicted to go for broke on trade replacing Ronald Acuña Jr.
The Atlanta Braves have been struck by the injury bug as bad as any team in the big leagues this year. They went through the loss of their ace, the preseason favorite to win the NL Cy Young, Spencer Strider at the very beginning of the year.
Now a few weeks ago, they would lose their best player, reigning MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. to a torn ACL. These two stars going down for the year has opened two huge holes on their roster, one that seems impossible to try to fill.
But Bleacher Report's Robbie Hyde has an idea that could solve both these issues. This idea begins and ends with a phone call to the Tampa Bay Rays GM, Erik Neander.
Braves predicted to go for broke to fill the hole of injured stars Acuña and Strider
Hyde's idea is this: instead of trying to replace the hole in their outfield and the hole in their pitching rotation with two trades, just do it in one.
And he named the Tampa Bay Rays as the team that could be sellers, while having players to move to fill both these holes, Randy Arozarena and Zach Eflin.
Arozarena, a former Al-Star, has been horrendous this year. The 29-year-old is slashing .169/.285/.319 with his only impressive statistic being his eight home runs. He's been a 20/20 guy in each of the last three seasons with the chance to do it again this year, but he'll have to hit over .220 to provide any real value. He's under contract through the 2026 season though, which should boost his value a bit.
And who knows? Maybe a fresh start in a loaded lineup like Atlanta's is exactly what he needs.
Zach Eflin would provide a much-needed upgrade for the Braves in their 5th starter position. Eflin has produced a 4.14 ERA across 11 starts this season. He's not a game breaking starter, but he's a reliable guy that gets the job done more often than he doesn't.
Atlanta could really look to go for broke with a move like this. What more do they have to lose? They need to chase the Phillies in the NL East and Philadelphia is predicted to be very aggressive in the trade market these coming weeks. Atlanta needs to be even more aggressive if they want to chase them down and win another division title.