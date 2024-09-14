Braves prove Freddie Freeman is still part of the family with heartfelt gesture
By Austin Owens
Even though Freddie Freeman is now in his third season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, it is safe to say the Atlanta Braves franchise will never forget the impact he left on their organization. Freeman is an 8X all-star, 3X Silver Slugger award winner, a Gold Glove Award winner, a National League MVP and a 2021 World Series Champion.
Each time Freddie Freeman returns to Truist Park as a visitor, fans welcome him with a well-deserved standing ovation. Think of the cheering as a way of fans saying "thank you" for the fond memories that Freeman left them with.
The Dodgers began a big 4 game set with the Braves on Friday night. Los Angeles is looking to bury the San Diego Padres in the NL West and Atlanta is fighting for the last Wild Card bid. However, before the game, Brian Snitker and Braves president/CEO Derek Schiller reminded us some things are bigger than baseball.
Braves donate in honor of Freddie Freeman's son
One thing Freddie Freeman is known for is his durability and willingness to play every single day. Very few injuries has kept him sidelined throughout his 15 seasons thus far but we know that his family will always come first.
The Dodgers first baseman missed time earlier this season as complications arose with his three-year-old son, Max. According to the Freeman family, his health declined very rapidly and he went into full-body paralysis.
His medical condition was diagnosed as a rare condition called "Guillain-Barre Syndrome." Most individuals who have this condition are hospitalized and if severe enough could be deemed a medical emergency.
After tests, treatments, doctor visits and everything in between, Max is back home with the family recovering and Freddie is back to the baseball field. Like many of his Dodger teammates, the Atlanta Braves decided to show their support for the Freeman family in the form of a heartfelt donation.
The donation the Braves organization made in Max Freeman's name to the GBS|CIDP Foundation shows the importance of community and relationships among individuals. While some still may be a little sour about Freeman choosing to move on from Atlanta, there is no denying that it is refreshing to see this type of relationship with his former club.