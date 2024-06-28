A Braves-Rangers trade to give Phillies a taste of their own medicine
As the MLB trade deadline approaches, the Atlanta Braves are in a position to bolster their roster in hopes of making a deep postseason run. Currently holding a record of 44-35, the Braves are eight games behind the first-place Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East. Despite facing numerous setbacks in 2024, the Braves have the potential to acquire key players that could help them secure another World Series title.
The Braves have been hit hard by injuries, particularly in their starting rotation. Key pitchers like AJ Smith-Shawver, Spencer Strider, Hurston Waldrep, and Huascar Ynoa are all sidelined. This has forced Atlanta to rely on unproven talent like Spencer Schwellenbach and a rotation filled with veterans over 30 years old, including Reynaldo Lopez, Chris Sale, Charlie Morton, and Max Fried. To solidify their chances of a successful postseason, the Braves need to add a reliable arm to their pitching staff.
Additionally, the Braves have Ronald Acuña Jr. and Michael Harris II on the injured list, further emphasizing the need for a well-rounded team to make a deep postseason run despite these key absences.
A Braves-Rangers trade to help NL East team catch up with rival Phillies
Potential Trade Target: Michael Lorenzen
One player the Braves could target is Michael Lorenzen of the Texas Rangers. The Rangers, who won the World Series in 2023, are struggling this season with a 37-44 record and are likely to consider trading short-term assets like Lorenzen, who will be a free agent after this season.
Lorenzen has been impressive in 2024, posting a 3.04 ERA with a 4-3 record in 13 starts. He has pitched 77 innings, allowing 58 hits and 26 earned runs while striking out 55 batters. His WHIP stands at 1.156, demonstrating his ability to limit base runners effectively. Acquiring Lorenzen could provide the Braves with the dependable starter they need to compete in the postseason.
Trade Proposal: Drake Baldwin for Michael Lorenzen
In return for Lorenzen, the Braves could offer catcher Drake Baldwin (11th ranked prospect). The 23-year-old is currently playing at Triple-A Gwinnett and has shown significant potential. Baldwin is a slugging designated hitter and catcher who could fit perfectly with the Rangers' roster.
In 2024, Baldwin has played across Double-A and Triple-A, posting a .264/.336/.382 slash line. He has accumulated 65 hits, including eight doubles and seven home runs, along with 45 RBIs. At Triple-A, Baldwin has been particularly impressive, slashing .340/.417/.547. His ability to hit for power and play multiple positions makes him a valuable asset for the Rangers.
Strengthening for the Postseason
By trading for Lorenzen, the Braves would add a reliable starter to their rotation, taking some pressure off their injured pitchers and providing stability for a postseason push. On the other hand, the Rangers would acquire a promising young player in Baldwin, who could contribute to a short-term one-year rebuild and future success.
This trade could be mutually beneficial, with the Braves strengthening their roster for immediate success and the Rangers gaining a talented prospect to help them in the coming seasons. As the trade deadline approaches, this potential deal could be a possible move for both teams.