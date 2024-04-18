Braves' real Spencer Strider replacement hasn't even been called up yet
One potential solution to solve the Spencer Strider problem would have to be AJ Smith-Shawver.
By John Buhler
For as much as everybody under the sun wants for the Atlanta Braves to trade for a Spencer Strider replacement, I would fully expect for general manager Alex Anthopoulos to exhaust every opportunity to replace him internally with any number of farmhands. The most likely long-term solution to take Strider's place in the Atlanta rotation has to be right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver.
Smith-Shawver debuted for the Braves midway through last year. While he had his moments for the Atlanta club, he clearly needed some more refinement, so down to Triple-A Gwinnett he went. Although Atlanta has used pitchers such as Allan Winans and Darius Vines to spot start in that new No. 5 role for the time being, I would expect that Smith-Shawver will eventually become the solution.
Atlanta is fortunate in that it can trust savvy veterans like Max Fried, Charlie Morton and Chris Sale to hold their own in the rotaiton. Reynaldo Lopez has pitched well in his first few starts for the Braves as well, so maybe they only have to worry about one rotation spot now. In time, Smith-Shawver will be recalled, but it won't be before he is ready. There is no reason to recall him any earlier than he has to.
Although Hurston Waldrep could be a solution as well, he is far greener in the Atlanta farm system.
Atlanta Braves' Spencer Strider replacement is still down in the minors
I would think that Anthopoulos will keep someone like Smith-Shawver down at least to the point where the Braves retain at least one more year of financial control. Truth be told, it is not like they need him to be called up right this instant. Atlanta is 12-5 on the year with a two-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East race. The lineup is ferocious and the bullpen has been lights out.
However, Strider isn't the only Braves star dealing with an injury. Catcher Sean Murphy is dealing with an oblique injury suffered on Opening Day. Second baseman Ozzie Albies is also on IL after breaking his toe during the Braves' three-game road sweep of the Houston Astros. Fortunately, only Strider's injury has negatively impacted the rotation. Sadly, he is the only one who is not coming back this year.
The good news for the Braves is they are still winning games at a prolifically high level. They have a championship-caliber roster with plenty of depth to be had in the minor league system. It is why the rich get richer in baseball. Nobody is being called up to the Atlanta roster unless they are ready to contribute right away for them. That could be Smith-Shawver in due time, but not right this instant.
Not until the rotation becomes a serious problem will Anthopoulos address it with a massive trade.