Braves release former Cardinals All-Star, but a reunion is unlikely
The Atlanta Braves have released Matt Carpenter, but don't expect the St. Louis Cardinals to seek a reunion.
The Atlanta Braves have released Matt Carpenter, per MLB insider Mark Bowman. Carpenter was acquired via trade from the San Diego Padres. It was essentially a salary dump, with the Braves taking on the majority of Carpenter's $5.5 million contract to facilitate the addition of Ray Kerr to their bullpen.
Carpenter spent last season with the Padres after signing a two-year, $12 million contract. The Padres hoped he would continue his resurgence after a strong (but injury-shortened) 2022 season with the New York Yankees, but Carpenter's numbers plummeted across the board.
In 188 ABs last season, Carpenter slashed .176/.322/.319 with five home runs and 31 RBIs. His -0.3 WAR paints a damning portrait, and now he will look elsewhere for a job while the Braves and Padres pay off the remainder of his guaranteed money.
Carpenter, 38, spent the first 11 years of his MLB career with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he put together quite the résumé. He earned three All-Star berths and finished top-15 in MVP voting thrice. He led the National League in hits in 2013, then led the league in walks a year later.
Prior to a season-ending foot injury in 2022, Carpenter slashed .305/.412/.727 with 15 home runs and 37 RBIs in 128 ABs for the Yankees. Last season dampened any hope of the veteran reaching that level again, but it shouldn't be too hard for a player with Carpenter's history to get another opportunity. A front office somewhere will think 'hey, maybe he can do that 2022 thing again.'
Just don't expect him to reunite with the Cardinals. Despite mutual warm feelings, Carpenter doesn't really fit the Cards' timeline. The presence of Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, and Nolan Gorman reduces the need for an infielder of Carpenter's ilk and he's not exactly DH material at this point either. That is, unless you're truly confident in an offensive resurgence.
The Cardinals' primary focus remains pitching, even after the noteworthy signing of AL Cy Young runner-up Sonny Gray.
Still, teams in need of lefty power could take a gamble on Carpenter. The Toronto Blue Jays come to mind, although it's clear the Jays are aiming much higher than Carpenter, with names like Cody Bellinger and J.D. Martinez on their radar.
Any team that targets Carpenter can sign him to a minimum contract, or even a mere spring training invite. Regardless, the Braves and Padres will remain on the hook for the remainder of his prior contract. So, he's a potential low-risk, low-cost, high-reward target.