Braves reporter rips umpire for Brian Snitker ejection in NSFW tweet
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker was ejected for correctly arguing a blatantly missed call in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs.
The Atlanta Braves have all but wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the National League, but it's still important to end the season on a high note. And, when the umps blatantly screw over your team, the manager will still make a stand and probably get ejected. That's the competitive spirit you need in the MLB.
Such was life for the Braves on Wednesday night when Brian Snitker was (rather egregiously) tossed from a home game against the Chicago Cubs. It happened in the second inning, when Jeimer Candelario fouled a ball straight back. The home plate umpire, Shane Livensparger, ruled it a passed ball, allowing Cody Bellinger to score from third and tie the game.
Livensparger discussed the call with third base umpire Dan Bellino, and the ruling was confirmed. The MLB allows replays on certain events, but not here. Snitker understandably vented his frustration and Bellino gave him the boot.
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker ejected vs. Cubs after blatant missed call
Snitker wasn't the only offended party, of course. Fans and members of the baseball media were similarly irked to see such a blatant missed call slip through the cracks unchecked when the league has video surveillance for, one would think, that express purpose. To double down by ejecting the Braves' manager, after awarding the Cubs a free run, is salt in the wound.
Longtime Braves scribe David O'Brien took to Twitter to voice his displeasure in NSFW fashion.
He's absolutely right. If the MLB is going to embrace the technological revolution, might as well go all the way. I understand trepidation about a complete move to ABS — we need to keep ol' flesh-and-bones humans employed in this changing world — but if you're going to allow video reviews on some plays, why not allow video reviews on potential foul balls?
If such a mishap were to occur in the World Series, just imagine the widespread public outrage. It's one thing if the game is left entirely up to the judgement of umpires, but to let technology only factor into some calls, but not others, is a strange and pointless middle ground.
The Braves will be fine. On the other hand, the Cubs desperately need a win to keep pace with the Arizona Diamondbacks as the season comes down to the wire. Postseason fates shouldn't rest on botched calls, but Chicago needs all the help it can get.