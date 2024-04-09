Braves responsible for Mets giving up on recent pitching addition
Julio Teheran's Mets career will be short-lived.
The New York Mets, like many other teams, are dealing with a bevy of pitching injuries. The biggest one came in spring training with the team's ace, Kodai Senga, going down with a shoulder injury. They already were without David Peterson who underwent hip surgery in the offseason, and recently lost Tylor Megill to a shoulder injury as well.
Those injuries forced the Mets to look outside of the organization and sign a pitcher they were awfully familiar with, Julio Teheran, to a one-year deal. The deal made sense not only because he'd add a veteran arm to a team in dire need of starting pitching help, but Teheran happens to also be extremely familiar with the NL East.
The right-hander spent each of his first nine seasons with the Atlanta Braves and happened to have outstanding numbers against the Mets. Fittingly, his first test in a Mets uniform would come in Atlanta against the Braves. Unfortunately for Teheran, the start didn't go as he had envisioned.
The right-hander lasted just 2.2 innings and allowed four runs on six hits. On a night when three of New York's relievers were deemed unavailable before the game, he gave no length and was subsequently designatd for assignment.
Braves end Julio Teheran's Mets career after just one start
Teheran got through the first two innings without a run crossing, but the third inning is where his night would blow up. A two-run double from Ozzie Albies and a two-run homer by Marcell Ozuna put the Braves up 4-0 and forced the Mets to go to their bullpen.
Somehow, the Mets wound up winning the game thanks in large part to a multi-homer game from Brandon Nimmo, but that was in spite of Teheran who the Mets have already given up on.
The right-hander was given $2.5 million by the Mets, but the contract was non-guaranteed according to Tim Healey of Newsday since he was on a split contract. In total, Teheran made $54,000 for that start against the Braves.
Perhaps if he clears waivers, Teheran will stick around in AAA Syracuse knowing that if he makes it back to the majors, he can earn more money than if he were to sign elsewhere for the minimum. With how lackluster this Mets rotation is and how prevalent injuries are, that wouldn't be a bad idea.