Braves newcomer is as surprised by immediate success as anyone
Even Reynaldo Lopez is surprised by his early-season success in the Atlanta Braves starting rotation.
The Atlanta Braves signing Reynaldo Lopez gave them yet another high-leverage reliever to help them late in close games. Or so we thought.
Instead of using Lopez out of the bullpen where he had thrived in recent years, the Braves opted to test the right-hander out in a starting role. They gave him a chance to compete against guys like Bryce Elder and A.J. Smith-Shawver for the fifth starter spot. To the surprise of many, Lopez won the competition and was Atlanta's No. 5 starter heading into Opening Day.
Lopez earned it based on how well he pitched in Spring Training, but who knew exactly how well his spring success would translate to the regular season?
Turns out, it has gone better than anyone, including Lopez, could've expected.
“Being completely honest, I felt physically and mentally prepared for how this was going to go, but I didn’t expect to have the type of results that I’ve had.”
Lopez admitted that while he felt ready for the role, he didn't expect to get off to the start he has gotten off to. It has truly been outstanding.
The right-hander has made three starts with the Braves this season and has allowed a total of one run in 18 innings of work. He has 18 strikeouts while allowing just 17 base runners. He has a sparkling 0.50 ERA. That obviously won't stick, but he's showing that he's more than capable as a starting pitcher.
Lopez has made three starts this season. Two of them have come against functional offenses with the Mets and Astros as his opposition. He pitched six scoreless innings against both teams in Braves victories. He has gone six innings in all three of his starts, actually, and he has not allowed more than four hits in a single outing.
Lopez's emergence could not have come at a better time for a Braves team that lost Spencer Strider for the year and has been dealing with a struggling Max Fried. How long he remains effective in a starting role remains to be seen, especially since he hasn't thrown more than 66 innings in a single season since 2019, but the Braves, and Lopez, will certainly ride the momentum he has created for as long as they can.