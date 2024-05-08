Is the magic back? Braves' risky addition breaks out of worrying slump in a big way
By John Buhler
Immensely talented, yet incredibly frustrating. That is one way to describe new Atlanta Braves outfielder Jarred Kelenic. He may only be in his mid-20s, but his up-and-down nature at the plate has taken him from the New York Mets' prized prospect to a Seattle Mariners castoff. For the most part, Kelenic has played well since joining the Braves, well, you know, outside of his most recent slump...
Prior to Tuesday night's heroics at the plate vs. the Boston Red Sox, Kelenic was in the midst of a 17-game slump at the plate. He was hitting .177 at the plate with next to no power, whiffing on pretty much every slider thrown to him. While Kelenic has remained upbeat and has played great defense in left field, his swoon at the plate has coincided with the Braves' collective downtick at the plate as well.
Fortunately, good things may be on the horizon for Kelenic and the rest of the Braves' offense. He had two big hits on Tuesday night vs. Boston, including a two-run shot, his first homer in an Atlanta uniform. It was the difference in the Braves' much-needed 4-2 victory over Boston. The Braves are no longer in first place and need to take advantage of a softer spot in their schedule before it is too late.
For better or worse, Kelenic has been a bit of a barometer for the state of the Atlanta offense so far.
Jarred Kelenic will be Kevin Seitzer's biggest project at the plate this year
To me, if Braves hitting coach Kevin Seitzer can't get the most out of Kelenic's consistently shaky bat, no one can. Seitzer is a former All-Star himself, one of the best in the business at what he does. He has been instrumental in guys like Austin Riley and Matt Olson finding their footing at the plate in Atlanta. Both may be struggling now, but he has helped both become All-Stars players with the team.
The thing with Kelenic has never been a lack of talent, but rather a lack of consistency. He tends to let things get in his head when it isn't going well for him at the plate. He lives to snowball, basically. However, he is only 24 years old. Did you have it all figured out at 24? Me neither. Heck, I didn't start writing sports articles until I was 25, and look at me now! I think Kelenic will be just fine in the end.
Overall, the Braves needed that win in the worst way possible. They are better than Boston. Atlanta did not want to extend its losing streak to four games, especially with that contest being back on him in the friendly confines of Truist Park. It was great to see Kelenic be the reason Atlanta won, as opposed to being a guy who merely sprinkles in singles on occasion when Atlanta is already up big.
At some point, the Braves are going to need him, much like Atlanta needed him on Tuesday night.